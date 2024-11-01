Actor Wendell Pierce says ‘obnoxious people’ ruined his World Series experience

Actor Wendell Pierce says he was forced to leave the World Series finale early after disgruntled fans threw things at him.

Haniyah Philogene
Nov 1, 2024
Wendell Pierce, Wendell Pierce World Series, What happened to Wendell Pierce at the World series? theGrio.com
Wendell Pierce attends "Sunset BLVD" Broadway Opening Night at St James Theater on October 20, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Manny Carabel/Getty Images)

Sports can sometimes bring out the worst in people. Unfortunately, “The Wire” actor Wendell Pierce fell victim to that truth during Game 5 of the World Series this year. On Wednesday night, as Yankees and Dodgers fans gathered in New York to watch the highly anticipated game — which ended up being the last of the series, Pierce revealed he had to leave the game early on X

“Unfortunately, I just left the Yankees game because I was talking to a Dodgers fan, and people were throwing things at me,” Pierce tweeted. “Unruly, obnoxious people can ruin everything. The worst experience ever. The game and experience is of no significance now. The spirit of sports ends with the ugliness of humanity.”

The star, who is admittedly a fan of both teams, continued recounting the experience in a series of tweets. 

“The fact that some suburban who [has] come to Yankee Stadium to act an ass completely ruins the artistry of Cole pitching a no-hitter into the 5th, or Freeman with a 4-game consecutive home run streak: both in the World Series. It will mean nothing to me because all I remember will be the obnoxious fans I had to avoid,” he added, tagging the New York Yankees X account. 

Noting how the experience was “the complete opposite” of his Olympic experience, where he says, “Competition is celebrated because of the level of expertise.” For the “Suits” actor, part of the fun of this year’s World Series championship was supporting both the New York and Los Angeles baseball teams. 

“I live/work in NY. I live/work in LA. This World Series is a win/win for me because I love both teams. I’m rooting for LA at Dodgers Stadium. I’m rooting for the NY in Yankee Stadium,” he posted on X after attending the first game in Dodgers stadium on Oct. 25. “Last night is proof this is going to be a great World Series.” 

Just as Pierce shared footage of himself in Los Angeles’ Dodgers Stadium rooting for the home team, he documented himself at Yankee Stadium supporting the New York Yankees. 

“The World Series is over for me. I could care less about its outcome,” he concluded, highlighting his appreciation for the players and their notable plays. 

The Los Angeles Dodgers went on to become the 2024 Major League Baseball (MLB) champions.

