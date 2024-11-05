Beyoncé reminds fans to vote in surprise release of ‘Bodyguard’ music video

While paying tribute to Pamela Anderson, Beyoncé emphasizes the importance of voting in new “Bodyguard” visuals.

Haniyah Philogene
Nov 5, 2024
Beyoncé emphasizes the importance of voting in new “Bodyguard” visuals. (Screenshot: Beyoncé/YouTube)

Beyoncé is full of surprises. This morning, Queen Bey surprised fans with the release of a music video for her single “Bodyguard.” While granting the Beyhive’s incessant request for visuals to accompany her last two albums, “Renaissance” and “Cowboy Carter,” the songstress encouraged viewers to hit the polls this Election Day. 

Entitled “Beywatch,” the video showcases Beyoncé recreating some of actress Pamela Anderson’s most iconic looks while singing along to her song “Bodyguard.” Amidst her tribute to Anderson, the star shares a political message in a scene in which the word “VOTE” appears on a flag coming out of a toy gun. 

However, this is not the first time Beyoncé has encouraged her fans to exercise their right to vote. Last month, the superstar, her mother Tina Knowles, and Kelly Rowland attended the Harris-Walz campaign’s rally in Houston, Texas, where the star shared her official endorsement of Vice President Kamala Harris. 

“For all the men and women in this room and watching around the country, we need you,” she said during her speech, as reported by theGrio. She added, “…elections matter.” 

Beyoncé’s endorsement came months after she allowed Harris to use her song “Freedom” as part of her campaign. In July, Harris walked out to the 2016 track during her first official visit to her campaign headquarters. Eventually becoming the official song for the Harris-Walz campaign, Beyoncé’s “Freedom” has been played at rallies across the country, including the Democratic National Convention. 

Just as the star has used her music to support Harris’ presidential campaign, Beyoncé encouraged voters to “sing a new song,” emphasizing how the right to vote is “one of the most valuable tools.”

“Our generations of loved ones before us are whispering a prophecy, a quest, a calling, an anthem,” she added in her endorsement speech. “Our moment is right now. It’s time for America to sing a new song. Our voices sing a song of unity. They sing a song of dignity and opportunity. Are y’all ready to add your voice to the new American song? Because I am. So let’s do this!”

