Dallas performer shot during autograph signing event speaks out: ‘This road to recovery will be extremely hard’

Jada Arnell Thomas, a singer and actress who made headlines after she was shot and wounded during an autograph signing event in Dallas, has finally broken her silence.

In an Instagram post on Wednesday, the 26-year-old wrote, “God’s grace, mercy, and overwhelming love will NEVER cease to amaze me. Thank you to everyone who has called, texted, and came to see me. love yall so much! This road to recovery will be extremely hard, but my faith in the Lord has NEVER been stronger!”

Thomas was onstage at The Black Academy of Arts and Letters on Saturday, Nov. 2 when the incident occurred, following a matinee performance of her production “The Bitches,” in which she stars alongside two other actresses.

According to an arrest affidavit obtained by local outlet WFAA, Thomas was signing autographs at the academy, where she once was a student, when the 26-year-old suspect, Micah Williams, approached and shot her in the chest.

Thomas was taken to a nearby hospital, and Williams was arrested and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and was taken to the Dallas County Jail on a $200,000 bond.

Officers found the 26-year-old gunshot victim upon responding to the scene at around 5:50 p.m. on Saturday, People magazine reported.

According to the arrest affidavit, Williams was taken into custody at a hotel lobby after a witness reportedly spotted her. The affidavit stated that the witness described Williams as being “really robotic and off,” and that the suspect allegedly confessed to shooting Thomas.

Speaking to Newsweek, the academy’s founder and director, Curtis King, called the scene at the time of the shooting “chaotic.”

“The whole room just started praying. It was like a big chant,” he said.

In a statement released Sunday on the academy’s Facebook page, King said “effective immediately,” the venue would implement new safety measures, including decreasing the number of entry points to prevent weapons from entering the premises.

“For 48 years, TBAAL has proudly maintained a tradition of safe, family-oriented events and a welcoming environment,” King wrote, adding, “We affirm that our patrons are upstanding citizens who share our commitment to a safe, positive environment for all. As we continue forward, our mission to enrich the community through arts remains unwavering.”

Police said in their statement that they recovered a handgun and that the investigation is ongoing. It’s unclear if Thomas and Williams had a connection and a possible motive is still not known.

According to online jail records reported by People, Williams is being held in Dallas County Jail on a $200,000 bond. It’s unclear if she has entered a plea or retained an attorney to speak on her behalf.