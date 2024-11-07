Monique Worrell, 1 of 2 Democratic prosecutors removed by DeSantis in Florida, wins back old job

Democrat Monique Worrell defeated Andrew Bain, the candidate Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis had replaced Worrell with last year.

Associated Press
Nov 7, 2024
Monique Worrell, Florida, theGrio.com
Attorney Monique Worrell, of the 9th Judicial Circuit, speaks during a news conference in August outside her former office in the Orange County Courthouse complex in Orlando. (Photo: Ricardo Ramirez Buxeda/Orlando Sentinel via AP, File)

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — One of two Democratic state attorneys in Florida who Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis removed from office in what opponents say were political moves won back their old job from voters.

In the Orlando area, Democrat Monique Worrell on Tuesday defeated Andrew Bain, the candidate DeSantis had replaced Worrell with last year and who was running without party affiliation. In the Tampa area, Andrew Warren, who DeSantis removed in 2022, conceded to Suzy Lopez, the Republican DeSantis had picked to replace the Democrat.

DeSantis claimed Worrell failed to prosecute crimes committed by minors and didn’t seek mandatory minimum sentences for gun crimes, putting the public in danger in her central Florida district. She disputed his claims as false and politically driven.

Speaking before supporters Tuesday night, Worrell dedicated the victory to her father who died unexpectedly last June. “Before he took his last breath, he told me, ‘Go get your seat back,’” she said.

“I want to thank the voters for standing with me and saying, ‘We don’t believe you Ron DeSantis,’” Worrell said.

DeSantis removed Warren over his signing of pledges that he would not pursue criminal charges against seekers or providers of abortion or gender transition treatments as well as his policies on not bringing charges for certain low-level crimes.

“I’m proud of the race we ran,” Warren said in a statement Tuesday night. “The best candidate doesn’t always win, especially when the other side cheats — illegally suspending you, then spending millions of dollars lying about you.”

The governor’s office on Wednesday didn’t immediately respond to an email inquiry.

