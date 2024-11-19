Black People Podcast: Must-listen shows amplifying Black voices

Across the country, Black people podcasts are booming. They’re like digital versions of the Black newspapers and radio and TV shows that once played a crucial role in African American communities. These podcasts often challenge the overarching national narratives about Black Americans in the mainstream media, offering a platform for Black voices that might otherwise go unheard.

9 amazing Black podcasts you need to listen to in 2024

As the Black podcast network grows and more Black culture podcasts emerge, the podcasting landscape is bound to evolve. There is every reason to believe that Black voices will lead this evolution with insightful, entertaining, and innovative content.

Here are nine must-listen, popular Black podcasts dominating the podcasting scene in 2024 and making a case for recognition among the best Black podcasts of all time :

All the Smoke

Hosts: Matt Barnes and Stephen Jackson

Genres: Sports, Culture, Social Issues

These former NBA players dial up the heat with unfiltered conversations about sports, culture, and social issues. This podcast offers an insider perspective on professional sports while tackling important societal topics.

Why it’s a must-listen: The hosts’ honesty about mental health and racism in sports opens up some of the most important conversations happening in the athletic community at any level — professional or amateur.

“There’s too much lying and sugarcoating,” Barnes says, “We’re bringing it to you raw and uncut.”

Checking In with Michelle Williams

Host: Michelle Williams

Genres: Mental Health, Self-Care, Personal Growth

The Grammy Award-winning singer shares her personal journey and those of her guests, focusing on self-exploration and healing. She designed her podcast as a safe space for candid conversations about mental health and personal growth.

Why it’s a must-listen: Williams leads the way through her openness and fortitude, allowing people to share their mental health experiences.

“I had stopped checking in, so I was preparing to check out,” Williams says. “Somehow — only God can explain how — I picked up the phone. ‘I don’t feel safe.’ Then I said the strongest three words a person can say: ‘I need help.’”

She hopes that by sharing her story, she can encourage you to do the same and stop viewing mental health as something you should be ashamed of or deal with alone.

85 South Show

Hosts: DC Young Fly, Karlous Miller, and Chico Bean

Genres: Comedy, Culture

Featuring comedians who take a deep dive into Black culture and current events, this weekly podcast brings the energy of a live comedy show to the podcast format.

Why it’s a must-listen: The co-hosts’ chemistry and comic timing make for a good listen. They have mastered the art of addressing serious topics with well-timed humor. If you’re one of those people who don’t understand what the hype around podcasts is all about, this podcast is for you.

More Than That with Gia Peppers

Host: Gia Peppers

Genres: Culture, Entertainment, Personal Development

The journalist and TV personality hosts a fun, exciting podcast celebrating Black excellence in various industries. Peppers leverages her infectious energy to interview influential figures, exploring their unique stories, triumphs, and challenges.

Why it’s a must-listen: This is the podcast to listen to if you’re looking for inspiration and practical advice on steps you can take to excel in your life. It’s part of a radio show and TV series designed to drive impact and equity in the Black community through intentional storytelling.

CODE SWITCH

Hosts: Gene Demby and B.A. Parker

Genres: Race, Identity, Culture

An NPR production, this podcast fearlessly takes on complex issues around race, identity, and culture. The hosts use humor, compelling storytelling techniques, and thoughtful analysis to delve into how race impacts every aspect of American society.

Why it’s a must-listen: “CODE SWITCH” uses an array of perspectives to show the many ways race manifests in contemporary American society. The thought-provoking podcast will widen your understanding of race and how it impacts what people understand about their identity as U.S. citizens.

The Nod

Hosts: Brittany Luse and Eric Eddings

Genres: Black Culture, History, Current Events

“The Nod” explores the stories of Black experiences and culture through live discussions and engaging storytelling. From obscure historical events to modern-day popular culture phenomena, this podcast covers it all.

Why it’s a must-listen: From Black culture to history, “The Nod” offers a unique look at lesser-known or underreported stories of the Black experience to foster a deeper understanding and pride in Black heritage. It is a podcast of choice for those seeking to understand their roots and the richness of Black history.

Unbothered

Host: Jemele Hill

Genres: News, Pop Culture, Politics, Sports

This podcast tackles news, pop culture, politics, and sports. Hill is a superstar journalist who’s won Webbys, NAACP Image Awards, and Emmys. She shares her insightful and honest opinions on practically any topic you can imagine, including celebrity gossip and current events.

Why it’s a must-listen: Hill interviews some of the most influential people in entertainment, culture, and music — from Black women and men making waves in business to those making headlines in the gossip columns.

Truth Be Told

Host: Tonya Mosley

Genres: Social Justice, Personal Stories

Mosley takes her listeners on a journey deep into the lives of people of color across the United States. The podcast offers raw and honest insights into the broader experience of Black Americans, told through personal stories.

Why it’s a must-listen: Imagine that friend you call to complain about the day you had or to tell them a joke that can’t wait till your next meetup. “Truth Be Told” can be that kind of a companion for you, helping you reflect on the day’s events like a trusted friend.

Pod Save the People

Host: DeRay Mckesson

Genre: Activism, Politics, Culture

This podcast gives you practical steps to bring about change in social justice, politics, and culture. Activist Mckesson takes a progressive approach to tackling these topics that motivates listeners to take action.

Why it’s a must-listen: The podcast boasts a diverse range of listeners as it promotes active and critical thinking about issues and embraces civic engagement.