Issa Rae to be honored at the 2024 British Fashion Awards

Issa Rae is getting her flowers — in style.

The 39-year-old writer, actress, and producer will receive the Pandora Leader of Change award during the U.K.’s upcoming 2024 Fashion Awards on Dec. 2 at London’s Royal Albert Hall, the British Fashion Council has announced.

Actress and former “Insecure” co-star Yvonne Orji will present the award to Rae during the event, which serves as the primary fundraiser for the council’s foundation, per Women’s Wear Daily.

“We are thrilled to honor Issa Rae with the Pandora Leader of Change Award at The Fashion Awards 2024,” Caroline Rush, chief executive of the British Fashion Council, shared in a statement.

“Rae’s work has inspired and resonated with people all over the globe, and she is a fierce advocate for civil and women’s rights movements, always championing equality and social justice in her acting and writing,” Rush continued. “She consistently uses her platform to spotlight the lack of diversity in Hollywood and call for more representation in the industry, including seeing people of color behind the scenes.”

She added, “She is wholeheartedly committed to moving conversations forward and bringing voices to life that are usually absent and underrepresented in order to open doors for others. She truly embodies the principles of this Award and we are so excited to celebrate her in December.”

According to the British Fashion Council’s website, the Pandora Leader of Change Award celebrates individuals who “lead with innovation” to increase representation in art and culture. Rae will be the award’s second-ever recipient. When the award officially launched in 2023, it honored fellow actress and writer Michaela Coel, according to Elle magazine.

“Issa Rae truly embodies the spirit of the Pandora Leader of Change Award,” said Berta de Pablos-Barbier, chief marketing officer of Pandora in a release. “In this, our second year presenting the award, we are [honored] to celebrate a woman whose love for her craft and her community shines through in every multidimensional character she brings to life.”

Pablo-Barbier added, “Her passion and purpose make her a natural choice for this award, aligning beautifully with our values at Pandora, where love is always at center stage. Issa’s dedication to meaningful change and uplifting others makes her a remarkable leader of change, and we are so proud to honor her.”