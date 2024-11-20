Issa Rae to be honored at the 2024 British Fashion Awards

Issa Rae will become the second-ever recipient of the Pandora Leader of Change award.

Kay Wicker
Nov 20, 2024
Issa Rae, The Fashion Awards, Pandora Leader of Change award, award season, theGrio.com
Issa Rae attends the Fast Company Innovation Festival 2024 at BMCC Tribeca PAC on September 19, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images for Fast Company)

Issa Rae is getting her flowers — in style.

The 39-year-old writer, actress, and producer will receive the Pandora Leader of Change award during the U.K.’s upcoming 2024 Fashion Awards on Dec. 2 at London’s Royal Albert Hall, the British Fashion Council has announced. 

Actress and former “Insecure” co-star Yvonne Orji will present the award to Rae during the event, which serves as the primary fundraiser for the council’s foundation, per Women’s Wear Daily.

“We are thrilled to honor Issa Rae with the Pandora Leader of Change Award at The Fashion Awards 2024,” Caroline Rush, chief executive of the British Fashion Council, shared in a statement.

SZA makes her acting debut in an upcoming comedy alongside Keke Palmer, Katt Williams, and more
Also Read:
SZA makes her acting debut in an upcoming comedy alongside Keke Palmer, Katt Williams, and more

“Rae’s work has inspired and resonated with people all over the globe, and she is a fierce advocate for civil and women’s rights movements, always championing equality and social justice in her acting and writing,” Rush continued. “She consistently uses her platform to spotlight the lack of diversity in Hollywood and call for more representation in the industry, including seeing people of color behind the scenes.”

She added, “She is wholeheartedly committed to moving conversations forward and bringing voices to life that are usually absent and underrepresented in order to open doors for others. She truly embodies the principles of this Award and we are so excited to celebrate her in December.”

According to the British Fashion Council’s website, the Pandora Leader of Change Award celebrates individuals who “lead with innovation” to increase representation in art and culture. Rae will be the award’s second-ever recipient. When the award officially launched in 2023, it honored fellow actress and writer Michaela Coel, according to Elle magazine.

Viola Davis will be honored with the Cecil B. DeMille Award at the 2025 Golden Globes
Also Read:
Viola Davis will be honored with the Cecil B. DeMille Award at the 2025 Golden Globes

“Issa Rae truly embodies the spirit of the Pandora Leader of Change Award,” said Berta de Pablos-Barbier, chief marketing officer of Pandora in a release. “In this, our second year presenting the award, we are [honored] to celebrate a woman whose love for her craft and her community shines through in every multidimensional character she brings to life.”

Pablo-Barbier added, “Her passion and purpose make her a natural choice for this award, aligning beautifully with our values at Pandora, where love is always at center stage. Issa’s dedication to meaningful change and uplifting others makes her a remarkable leader of change, and we are so proud to honor her.”

Mentioned in this article:

More About:

You Might Like

Black Hollywood reacts to Donald Trump reclaiming the White House: ‘There is more work to do’

Black Hollywood reacts to Donald Trump reclaiming the White House: ‘There is more work to do’

By TheGrio

Some young Black and Latino men say they chose Trump because of the economy and jobs. Here’s how and why

Some young Black and Latino men say they chose Trump because of the economy and jobs. Here’s how and why

By TheGrio

Pro-Trump, KKK racist texts telling Blacks to ‘pick cotton’ on plantations condemned by leaders

Pro-Trump, KKK racist texts telling Blacks to ‘pick cotton’ on plantations condemned by leaders

By TheGrio

Donald Trump’s Presidential Win Has Triggered A $64 Billion Gold Rush

Donald Trump’s Presidential Win Has Triggered A $64 Billion Gold Rush

By Maxim

Inside Meghan Markle And Prince Harry’s ‘Backup Plan’ If the Trump Admin Doesn’t Renew Their Visa

Inside Meghan Markle And Prince Harry’s ‘Backup Plan’ If the Trump Admin Doesn’t Renew Their Visa

By TheMix.net

Denzel Washington Teases Future Retirement and Surprise “Black Panther” Role

Denzel Washington Teases Future Retirement and Surprise “Black Panther” Role

By Popviewers