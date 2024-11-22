‘The Brown Dog,’ the last featured performance of Michael K. Williams, debuts on the late actor’s 58th birthday

Three years after his tragic death, acclaimed actor Michael K. Williams is receiving a posthumous birthday tribute.

Friday, Nov. 22, which would’ve been Williams’ 58th birthday, marks the debut of his final featured performance in the animated short film “The Brown Dog.” Written by Willis Earl Beal and co-directed by award-winning documentarian Nadia Hallgren (director of the Emmy-nominated Michelle Obama documentary “Becoming”) and creative director Jamie-James Medina (The xx, FKA twigs, Sampha), the Williams’ “Boardwalk Empire” castmate Steve Buscemi appears in a supporting role, also executive producing the project in tandem with WeTransfer, which commissioned the project. Actor-director Chiwetel Ejiofor and Idris Elba, Williams’ co-star in “The Wire,” recently joined the team of executive producers.

“When I was approached to come on board as an executive producer for ‘The Brown Dog, ‘it felt like a natural, emotional connection to Michael K. Williams, my dear friend and co-star from ‘The Wire,'” said Elba in a statement. “Michael had such a unique gift — he brought soul, depth, and honesty to every role he played, and it’s an honor to continue his legacy through this film. ‘The Brown Dog’ is not just a story about survival and friendship; it’s a tribute to Michael’s spirit, his artistry, and the lasting impact he had on all of us. I’m proud to help bring this beautiful, poignant story to life and ensure that Michael’s voice is heard, even after he’s gone.”

A synopsis of the film reads:

“Rendered in a palette of saturated yellow and dead-of-night black, it is Mr. Williams’ unforgettable cadence that drives “The Brown Dog.” He voices the main character ‘NOBODY,’ the night watchman for an upscale apartment complex, whose feelings of isolation spark an existential crisis. Cold and alone, NOBODY goes in search of a mysterious brown dog, taking us on a riveting tour of an unraveling mind at work. The film itself is a celebration of Mr. Williams and the deep truth he brought to every character he inhabited — only his voice could speak so quietly but profoundly to the experiences of those living on the margins of the American dream.”

According to a release to theGrio, “The Brown Dog” also features the talents of animator Fons Schiedon (“Mickey: The Story of a Mouse”) and Pulitzer Prize-winning composer Tyshawn Sorey. The short made its World Premiere at the American Black Film Festival (ABFF) as a finalist in its annual HBO Short Film Award lineup, its New York debut at the Tribeca Film Festival, and its international premiere at London’s Raindance Festival. In its Midwest premiere at the Indy Shorts International Film Festival in Indianapolis, Ind., the film won the Grand Prize for Animated Short, qualifying for the 2025 Academy Awards. Through its arts platform WePresent, WeTransfer’s short film commissions have already earned acclaim; in 2022, “The Long Goodbye” with Riz Ahmed became the first brand film to win an Academy Award in the Best Live Action Short Film category.

Just in time for the holidays, fans can now watch “The Brown Dog” on WeTransfer’s YouTube channel, and enjoy the incredible talent of Michael K. Williams in one of his final roles. As Chiwetel Ejiofor said in a statement, “Michael K. Williams understood that bringing truth to a character was real work. That’s how talented of an actor he was. It is this same depth of his spirit that you experience onscreen in “The Brown Dog.” Michael’s NOBODY speaks to our times. He conveys a deep sense of isolation and frustration with the world, but matched with a real human need for connection. You hear Michael as soon as you hear NOBODY’s voice. “The Brown Dog” is such a beautiful tribute to Michael’s talent, and I’m glad to be a part of a team that is continuing his legacy.”

Learn more about “The Brown Dog” at the film’s website.