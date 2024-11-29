How to make the most of Black Friday 2024

November 29 is Black Friday, and it might hit differently this year.

It isn’t just Black Friday, either; Small Business Saturday on Nov. 30, Cyber Monday on Dec. 2, and Giving Tuesday on Dec. 3 are also coming up.

With many companies, including big-box stores and major online retailers, staring down the barrel at the promised Trump administration-imposed tariffs coming next year, this year’s deals might not be as big as Black Fridays of yesteryear. That said, many are stressing the need to shop before those potential tariffs arrive.

Beyond that, many of us are still reeling from inflation, lifestyle creep, and low wages. Following the 2024 US Presidential election, some of us are also struggling to get into the holiday spirit, which includes our enthusiasm for holiday shopping.

This doesn’t mean one still can’t make the most of the annual shopping event where many retailers finally reduce excessive markups in hopes of turning their own revenue from in the red back to black. From being more strategic about what you buy to getting creative on how you spend during Black Friday, there are plenty of ways to get more out of the upcoming holiday incentive days.

Below, we’ve crafted a guide on how to make the most of the sales this Black Friday and beyond, especially if you’re looking to support Black-owned brands.

Skip it altogether

For some, simply letting the day pass is enough. If your bank account isn’t where you’d hoped it would be this year, or you simply aren’t in the market for anything special, skip the day altogether. If you have the day off from work, enjoy it. Do something fun or meaningful with your family. Some use the Friday or weekend after Thanksgiving to officially transition to the Christmas season if they celebrate.

Shop from home

Retailers and shopping experts alike have long touted that deals are greater online than in-store these days, and this year is shaping up to be the same. Skip the lines, crowds, and lackluster deals on Black Friday and instead scan your top major online retailers for online exclusives that may not land until Cyber Monday on Dec. 2.

Look for deals on wellness and lifestyle experiences

Instead of spending money on “stuff,” you could look into deals on wellness and fitness spaces or other lifestyle areas. Local gyms, spas, dance studios, art workshops, astrologers, professional development gurus, and more are known to offer Black Friday-only deals on membership and classes. Pay attention to your usual haunts or favorite online gurus, as they may wait until the day of to announce any discounts.

Invest in experiences

Along the same lines as the above, Black Friday could also be a good time to invest in some of those bigger experiences on your bucket list. Look on sites like Groupon and other travel sites for deals worth spending your hard-earned bucks on.

Wait for Cyber Monday, Small Business Saturday, or Giving Tuesday

You know what they say: “Good things come to those who wait.” Apply that logic to the major shopping weekend that includes Black Friday, Small Business Saturday, and Cyber Monday. Hold out for Saturday, when you can shop deals offered by local and small Black-owned businesses, or wait for Monday, when, in some cases, you can find even better deals online.

Then, there’s Giving Tuesday. Instead of hoarding your coin to spend on material goods, perhaps hold on to it to donate to causes and charities close to your heart. Knowing your funds are going towards those doing work that desperately needs doing could help you feel a greater sense of control in an out-of-control world — and like you’re doing your part. (Plus, most donations are tax-deductible.)

If you do go, go big

If you do decide to participate in some retail therapy, we say go big or go home! Big ticket items, that is. Why spend a bunch of money on that growing cart at your favorite fast fashion retailer when you could finally spring for that investment piece like a good winter coat or lasting pair of boots? Instead of a deal on something rare you don’t actually need, get the high-quality electronic on sale you might need for your side hustle.

Take note: there are also legitimate concerns these larger items might be harder to afford if and when tariffs are enforced.

Don’t forget to shop Black

If you typically grab your coat and car keys as soon as the table is cleared of the Thanksgiving feast to go and camp out at your favorite big-box store for doorbusters, then more power to you! We just encourage anyone partaking in Black Friday, Small Business Saturday, or Cyber Monday also to consider shopping Black brands at the big-box stores that carry and support them, like Target, Nordstrom, or Sephora.