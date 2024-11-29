Zendaya: From Disney Star to Hollywood trailblazer and cultural icon

In 2022, Time named Zendaya one of the 100 most influential people in the world, an honor that celebrated her evolution from Disney star to record-breaking Emmy winner to advocate for diversity and inclusion. Known for breaking boundaries in pop culture, this young Black icon continues to inspire her global fanbase and forge new ground in the entertainment world.

This bio begins with Zendaya’s early life and career before recounting her major acting roles, musical successes and worldwide influence. You’ll also learn what the future holds for the star, including her upcoming movie projects. Will she return to music?

Early Life and Disney Channel Beginnings

Zendaya attends the photocall for “Dune: Part Two” at IET London on February 14, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)

Zendaya Maree Stoermer Coleman, known around the world simply as Zendaya, was born in Oakland, California, on Sept. 1, 1996. Her father has Nigerian ancestry, her mother has Scottish and German ancestry, and she identifies as a Black woman. Zendaya later dropped her family name because she thought it sounded cool, “like Cher or Prince.”

Like many Hollywood stars, Zendaya caught the acting bug young. She attended the Oakland school where her mother taught for two decades and often performed in plays. Later, she would join a hip-hop dance troupe called Future Shock Oakland.

Zendaya continued to develop a passion for life performance. She expanded her acting skills at the Shakespeare Theater in Orinda, California, which she later donated money to after the establishment faced closure. She also attended the Oakland School of the Arts.

In her early teens, Zendaya worked as a fashion model for various clothing retailers, including Macy’s, and was featured in a Kidz Bop music video. However, her big break came when she landed the part of Rocky Blue in the Disney Channel sitcom “Shake It Up” in 2010. A record-breaking 6.2 million viewers watched the show in the United States alone, skyrocketing Zendaya to global fame. A star was born.

Zendaya played Rocky Blue for three years before landing the role of K.C. Cooper in “K.C. Undercover,” which ran on Disney channels around the world from 2015-2018. During this time, Zendaya started to feature heavily in the media and developed a loyal legion of fans as a result. She also recorded music, releasing her debut album “Zendaya” in 2013, which peaked at No. 51 on the Billboard 100.

Zendaya’s unique fashion style also garnered attention from the press, leading to the star becoming a guest judge on a 2014 episode of “Project Runway: Under the Gunn.” Contestants on the show competed to create an outfit for Zendaya to wear during a live performance.

After appearing on the red carpet at the 87th Academy Awards in 2015, “Fashion Police” host Giuliana Rancic said that Zendaya’s hair smelled of “weed” and “patchouli oil,” igniting criticism online. Zendaya defended herself on Instagram, calling Rancic’s comments “outrageously offensive.” Later, she would say:

“That’s how change happens. And it made me think, ‘How could I always have a lasting impact on what people saw and associated with people of color?'”

In response to the controversy, Mattel created a Barbie doll inspired by Zendaya’s Academy Award look, which was an instant success.

Zendaya recalled her early years in a 2020 interview with InStyle:

“I obviously didn’t have the typical high school and college experience and get to do things like prom. And, you know, I could be sad about it. But then, a lot of kids didn’t get to live their dreams at 12. So I’m very lucky in a lot of ways.”

Other Zendaya movies and shows from her early days include:

“Super Buddies” (her feature film debut)

“Pixie Hollow Games”

“Frenemies”

“Good Luck, Charlie”

“SWAY: A Dance Trilogy”

She also appeared in the 16th season of ABC’s “Dancing With the Stars,” where she came second in the competition.

Breakout roles: From Disney to the big screen

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – APRIL 18: Zendaya attends BAFTA Hosts Los Angeles Special Screening Of “Challengers” at Crescent Theater on April 18, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for BAFTA) – Credit: Photo Alberto E. Rodriguez / Getty Images

Many child stars are unable to transition to an adult acting career. However, Zendaya is one of the few that broke the mold. After seven years at the Disney Channel, she pivoted into more grown-up roles, starting with a turn in “Spider-Man: Homecoming.” The movie grossed over $334 million at the U.S. box office alone, cementing Zendaya as a major Hollywood draw.

Zendaya’s next role would redefine her career. In 2017, she starred in “The Greatest Showman” as a trapeze artist who dates a white man, played by Zac Efron, during a time when interracial relationships were considered taboo. The movie eventually became one of the most successful big-screen musical films of all time, and Zendaya features on several songs on the soundtrack.

At this point, Zendaya had shaken off her Disney persona and become an actor capable of performing mature characters. However, she also appealed to a younger demographic by providing her voice for the animated movie “Smallfoot.”

Euphoria: Redefining her career

While “Spider-Man: Homecoming” and “The Greatest Showman” were certainly successful, they weren’t very popular with critics, with the latter receiving several lukewarm reviews.

However, the industry took Zendaya seriously as an actor after her award-winning role as Rue Bennett in “Euphoria,” which ran for two seasons on HBO starting in 2019. Based on the Israeli series of the same name, Zendaya plays a young drug addict who tries to rebuild her life after leaving rehab. Critics loved her portrayal of the character, resulting in a 2020 Primetime Emmy Award win for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series. At 24, Zendaya became the younger winner of this award in the ceremony’s history and made a powerful Emmy speech.

Variety wrote in 2018:

“It’s a complicated and risky role for an actor like Zendaya, who came up through the Disney Channel and boasts a young fanbase that will undoubtedly be unsettled by this turn. But she hones Rue’s thousand-yard stare and the sporadic, heartbreaking cracks of light peeking through with such care that she’s often breathtaking.”

Since Euphoria, Zendaya has returned to the silver screen with star turns in movies such as “Dune,” “Dune: Part Two,” and “Challengers.” She also appeared in the 2022 documentary “Is That Black Enough For You?!?,” which explores the history and legacy of African-American cinema and the pioneers of Black Hollywood.

Zendaya’s influence on pop culture

PARIS, FRANCE – OCTOBER 01: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY – For Non-Editorial use please seek approval from Fashion House) Zendaya attends the Louis Vuitton Paris Womenswear Spring-Summer 2025 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on October 01, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images) – Credit: Photo Pascal Le Segretain / Getty Images

Zendaya’s fashion sense is almost as famous as her acting, with the star often wearing unique styles at events like the Met Gala 2024 and other award ceremonies. She also teamed up with Tommy Hilfiger for a fashion line.

According to Cosmopolitan, some of Zendaya’s most iconic looks include the vintage white playsuit she wore at the 2024 Olympics Opening Ceremony, inspired by designer Jean-Charles de Castelbajac’s 2008 collection. Cosmopolitan also loved her appearance on the red carpet for her “Challengers” role, where she adorned a “plunging” Loewe gown.

According to Bombshell, Zendaya’s influence in fashion is significant. The star regularly sets trends and has inspired celebrities such as Harry Styles and Michael B. Jordan. She is also an influential fashion entrepreneur, launching her own athleisure clothing line, Daya by Zendaya, in 2016.

“Fashion is something I’ve always used as an outlet, a tool,” Zendaya told the BBC in 2024. “Ultimately, I think I am a more shy person, so it allows for me to create this persona, this character that I get to live in for the day.”

Fashion icon and trailblazer

Zendaya often promotes inclusivity in her fashion and has showcased minority designers in both her brand partnerships and magazine features. For example, she wore all Black designers for her InStyle feature in 2020, including Christopher John Rogers, Romeo Hunte and Thebe Magugu—the first time that happened in the magazine’s history.

According to Zendaya’s long-term stylist Law Roach, there are still brands the star refuses to wear because they rejected her earlier in her career. He says:

“I would write the big five. I would write Saint Laurent, Chanel, Gucci, Valentino, Dior, and they would all say, ‘No, try again next year. She’s too green.’”

Advocacy for diversity and representation

LONDON, ENGLAND – JULY 14: Zendaya looks on during the Gentlemen’s Singles Final between Novak Djokovic of Serbia and Carlos Alcaraz of Spain during day fourteen of The Championships Wimbledon 2024 at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 14, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images) – Credit: Photo Clive Brunskill / Getty Images

Zendaya has long campaigned for diversity, inclusion and representation, even as a Disney star, which is not the norm for American film actresses. Here are some of the things she said about these topics over the years:

On representation:

“There is no such thing as ugly. It’s hard as a young person of a different ethnicity or background to look at the TV and not see anyone who looks like you. Representation is very important.”

On racial equality:

“As a light-skinned black woman, it’s important that I’m using my privilege, my platform, to show you how much beauty there is in the African-American community.”

On body positivity

“If there’s any definition to being perfect, you’re perfect at being yourself. There is no such thing as ugly.”

Zendaya has also shared anti-racism resources on her Instagram page and participated in the George Floyd protests.

Zendaya’s role as a role model for young people

INGLEWOOD, CA – MARCH 12: Actress Zendaya, winner of the Favorite Female TV Star  Kids Show award for ‘K.C. Undercover, onstage during Nickelodeon’s 2016 Kids’ Choice Awards at The Forum on March 12, 2016 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Zendaya inspires many children and young adults, including girls and women of color. On social media, she projects confidence and authenticity and isn’t afraid to express what she feels, especially when it comes to social issues and racial prejudice.

Among her many philanthropic efforts, Zendaya champions initiatives that support underserved communities. In 2017, she fronted a Verizon campaign to increase access to technology in underprivileged schools. She also teamed up with Google to fund computer science programs for children at Roses in Concrete Community School in Oakland, her hometown.

Other good causes Zendaya has supported include Convoy of Hope, Operation Smile, UNAIDS and Feeding America. She is also passionate about bullying prevention in schools. The star appeared in a public service announcement for Pink Shirt Day and took part in Secret’s Mean Stinks, which tries to combat bullying on social media.

Zendaya’s upcoming projects

CLEVELAND, OHIO – OCTOBER 19: Zendaya speaks onstage during the 2024 Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony streaming on Disney+ at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on October 19, 2024 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images for The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame) – Credit: Photo Dia Dipasupil / Getty Images

At the time of writing this bio, Zendaya has lots of work in the pipeline. She recently reprised her role as Rue for a third season of “Euphoria,” which is set to premiere on HBO in January 2025. You can also see Zendaya in a new movie called “The Drama,” where she will appear alongside Robert Pattinson. Shooting for the film started in October 2024.

But what about Zendaya’s return to music? She hasn’t ruled it out. Despite releasing one album over 10 years ago, the star would consider getting back in the studio one day but doesn’t want fans to get too excited. She recently told Jennifer Hudson:

“You know, I think if the right timing and it came, because I like creating it for myself, but if there was a moment, maybe I would, you know, put out a little something.”

Like other American child singers, Zendaya said she abandoned her music career because of the nature of the recording industry. Whatever happens next, Zendaya has already proven she can navigate multiple fields with grace and determination.

FAQs

Why did Zendaya change her name?

She simply wanted a one-word stage name like Cher or Prince. Her full name is Zendaya Maree Stoermer Coleman.

How long has Zendaya been with Tom Holland?

Zendaya and actor Tom Holland confirmed their relationship in 2021. The couple met while filming “Spider-Man: Homecoming” five years earlier.

What is the meaning of the name Zendaya?

It means “to give thanks.” The name Zendaya originates from the African-Bantu language and symbolizes gratitude and appreciation.

How many Emmy Awards has Zendaya won?

Zendaya has two Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Emmys for her role as Rue in HBO’s “Euphoria.” She is the only Black woman to win two Emmys in this category.

Did Zendaya release an album?

Yes, but only one so far. Her self-titled debut “Zendaya” reached No. 51 on the Billboard 100 in September 2013.