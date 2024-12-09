Usher: R&B icon and trailblazer in music and culture

Usher Raymond IV, known to many as simply Usher, has been reshaping R&B and pop music for the last few decades. In fact, Usher is one of the best-selling artists of all time — and that includes all types of music, not just R&B.

While we’re sure you’ve heard at least a few Usher tracks, whether in a club, at a wedding or a middle school prom, you might be less familiar with the series of successes that fueled the artist’s rise to fame. That’s why today we’re diving into the details of Usher’s life, music and lasting impact on the future of pop and R&B.

Introduction to Usher

If you’ve been paying attention to the R&B scene over the last couple of decades, then you’ve definitely heard of Usher. But no matter how familiar you may be with hits like “Confessions Part II,” “Yeah!” and “Love in This Club,” you’re bound to learn something new in this deep dive into the life of the man behind the music.

Brief biography

Born Usher Raymond IV in 1978 in Dallas, Texas, the future icon demonstrated a talent for music even as a kid. He got his start performing in church while growing up in Chattanooga, Tennessee, but soon took his talents to Atlanta, Georgia in hopes of kicking off a career in music.

The move paid off with a Star Search appearance that led to Usher being scouted by LaFace Records. At just 14 years old, he auditioned for the co-founder of the record company, L.A. Reid. Reid was so impressed that he offered the teenager a recording contract.

The young artist made his debut on the soundtrack for the 1993 film “Poetic Justice”—which starred Janet Jackson and Tupac Shakur—with the single “Call Me a Mack.” This single would plant the seed for a flourishing music career.

Early life and influences

Singing in church choirs as a child not only gave Usher a safe space to hone his talents but also shaped his musical interests in ways that can still be seen in his work today. Before he was old enough to read, Usher had already received a full education in soul and gospel music.

But by the time he was 12 years old, Usher knew he wanted to branch out into more mainstream musical styles. He competed in talent shows hoping for a breakthrough that would establish his career, and he would find exactly that after moving to Atlanta and appearing on the reality TV contest “Star Search.”

Looking back, it’s easy to see how Usher’s move to Atlanta may have informed his eventual musical evolution. Like his childhood journey from small-town Tennessee to bustling Atlanta, the budding star’s career would quickly shed his gospel leanings and move in a more popular direction.

Rise to fame

After blowing away “Star Search” producers and LaFace record executives with his vocal skills and natural charisma, Usher was poised to break out to the next level of fame. He was just a teenager at the time, but his age wouldn’t stop him from gaining notoriety for his sexual lyrics, provocative dance moves and undeniable talent.

Debut album: “Usher”

After making a splash with “Call Me a Mack,” which reached number 56 on the Billboard R&B/hip-hop chart, Usher quickly followed up with his 1994 debut album, appropriately titled “Usher.” The album was co-produced by Sean “P. Diddy” Combs and introduced the young singer to a much wider audience.

Although “Usher” wasn’t a massive commercial success (like some of the artist’s future work would be), it was effective at helping the teenage singer move beyond his choirboy image. For example, the single “Can U Get with It” featured provocative lyrics like “It’s only a sexual thing,” making clear that regardless of his age, Usher was ready to sing about adult situations.

Buoyed by the modest success of the album, Usher landed a national holiday ad campaign for Coca-Cola in 1995, and joined the R&B supergroup Black Men United for the single “You Will Know” from the soundtrack for the 1994 film “Jason’s Lyric.” He even collaborated with fellow teen singing sensation Monica for an update of the soul classic “Let’s Straighten It Out.”

Breakthrough with “My Way”

Usher’s second album, “My Way,” was released in 1997, just three years after his debut. At that time, the young artist had graduated high school while still making time to co-write six out of the nine songs on his sophomore album. The record also featured production from P. Diddy once again, as well as Jermaine Dupri and Babyface.

“My Way” spawned several successful singles, including “You Make Me Wanna,” “Nice & Slow” and “My Way.” The eponymous single went platinum, and “Nice & Slow” became Usher’s first song to reach number one on the Billboard pop chart.

Altogether, “My Way” sold more than seven million copies and cemented Usher’s place at the forefront of the R&B scene. It also dealt a final blow to the young singer’s former choirboy reputation, emphasizing his talents for delivering catchy melodies with suggestive lyrics and even more suggestive dance moves.

With just two albums under his belt, Usher had already proven that he’d struck upon a winning formula. His unique blend of R&B, soul and pop influences combined with youthful good looks and prodigy-level dance skills was already creating major hits.

Signature style and musical influence

In the 25 years following the release of “My Way,” Usher recorded another eight albums, earning countless hits along the way. Of course, no artist can remain successful for so long without changing along with the times, but Usher has maintained a trademark style and showmanship that ties all of his work together.

R&B roots and pop influence

When you think about the quintessential Usher song, what musical elements come to mind? Even though Usher has dabbled in soul, crunk and even EDM over the years, we’d bet you’re imagining a smooth R&B-influenced vocal delivery over a beat that melds the catchiest components of pop and hip-hop.

That’s because even though Usher might be a more experimental artist than you remember, venturing into genres like new jack swing, soul and electronic, all of his music shares a clear common thread. What unites his work is his introspective and romantic lyrics, artful delivery and laser focus on highlighting hooks you won’t get out of your head for years.

By linking up with producers at the forefront of popular music, from Jermaine Dupri to the Neptunes, but always keeping humanity and humility at the center of his art, Usher has maintained a unique balance between relatability and larger-than-life sex appeal.

Innovative performances and dance moves

Of course, a huge part of Usher’s appeal can’t be captured in a recording booth. Luckily for us, Usher’s concerts and music videos provide the perfect showcase for what might be his most impressive skill: choreography.

While Usher’s dance moves might call to mind certain pop stars of the past, especially Michael Jackson, there’s an undeniable uniqueness to his style. The fluidity of his movement not only perfectly complements his smooth vocal delivery, but also skillfully hides the effort and athleticism his performances require. You’ve probably learned this firsthand if you’ve ever tried copying Usher’s iconic moves at home: He makes it look easy, but his routines are far from simple.

Not content to stop at impressive vocals and challenging choreography, Usher has always pushed himself to new heights of showmanship, daring his peers on the R&B scene to match his prowess. One standout example was his performance at last year’s Super Bowl LVIII halftime show, which dazzled audiences with his trademark talent, multiple special guests and glittering costumes and set pieces.

Best collaborations with Usher

Many of the best Usher songs prominently feature other artists, and the R&B icon makes an excellent supporting act himself. Usher’s early career was defined by features from more established singers, and he was happy to spotlight developing artists once he became the elder statesman of R&B.

We’ve already discussed one of Usher’s earliest collaborations, “Slow Jam” from 1997, which featured fellow teen singing sensation Monica. As the title suggests, this track emphasized Usher’s early mastery of R&B fundamentals. Future collaborations would push the budding artist into new territory.

One of the biggest years for Usher collaborations was 2004. Besides marking the release of his breakthrough album “ Confessions ,” the year was dominated by two distinct Usher singles that played off of his growing strengths.

“My Boo,” which featured Alicia Keys, called back to Usher’s classic R&B roots with a lovestruck ballad, while “Yeah!” reintroduced the artist as an unavoidable staple of club music with the help of Ludacris and Lil John. Usher solidified this new aspect of his artistry with collaborations like “Love in This Club” with Young Jeezy in 2008 and “OMG” with will.i.am in 2010.

As a featured artist, Usher was instrumental in boosting the careers of fellow R&B stars and rappers alike. Examples include the Usher & Gucci Mane collaboration “Spotlight” from 2009 as well as 2014’s “New Flame” by Chris Brown, which featured Usher as well as rap icon Rick Ross.

Top Usher songs and Grammy wins

As you probably know by now, Usher doesn’t always need a lift from a featured artist to make a hit that lasts. Here’s a quick refresher on some of the songs that cemented his place in the pantheon of R&B and pop legends.

Iconic songs

According to the Billboard Hot 100 charts, Usher scored his very first number-one hit with “Nice & Slow” from his sophomore album “My Way,” which spent two weeks at the top of the charts in 1998.

It would be a few years before the rising artist reached the top of the charts again, but his third album “8701” did manage to outperform “My Way.” Released in the summer of 2001, “8701” spawned two number-one hits with “U Remind Me” and “U Got it Bad.” Notably, Usher accomplished this feat without the help of any featured artists long before releasing the collaborations he’s so well known for.

As we’ve mentioned, Usher reached new heights of success with his Lil Jon and Ludacris-assisted hit “Yeah!” which maintained the top spot for an astonishing 12 weeks in 2004. But “Confessions,” Usher’s fourth album, had even more number-one hits in store, including “Burn,” “Confessions Part II,” and “My Boo” featuring Alicia Keys.

Since then, Usher’s only reached number one with collaborations we’ve previously mentioned (“Love in This Club” with Young Jeezy from 2008 and “OMG” with will.i.am in 2010). All told, Usher has topped the charts nine times over his three-decade career.

Grammy Awards and industry recognition

Although many artists have long and fulfilling careers without receiving the recognition they deserve from award shows, Usher fortunately hasn’t faced this problem. In fact, he’s won eight Grammy awards and has been nominated over 20 times.

Usher won his very first Grammy in 2001 for Best Male R&B Vocal Performance for “U Remind Me” from his third album “8701.” At the next year’s ceremony, he took home the same award for “U Don’t Have to Call.”

In 2005, Usher would celebrate another landmark with his first performance at the Grammys alongside musical legend James Brown. Usher also earned three wins that night: Best Rap/Sung Collaboration for “Yeah!” Best Contemporary R&B Album for “Confessions” and Best R&B Performance By a Duo or Group with Vocals for “My Boo” with Alicia Keys.

Since then, Usher’s won three more times, for the “Raymond V. Raymond” album, “There Goes My Baby” from the same album and “Climax” from the singer’s seventh album “Looking 4 Myself.”

Future projects and lasting impact

Even with a long and storied career behind him, Usher is still pushing himself into uncharted territory. His most recent album, “Coming Home,” was his first to be released by small, Black-focused media company gamma. On the other hand, the album continues Usher’s long-standing streak of uplifting the next generation of R&B stars by featuring collaborations with Summer Walker, H.E.R. and Burna Boy.

At this point, there are hardly any R&B singers of any age who don’t count Usher as one of their biggest influences. The singer’s children are also already showing their father’s talents. Usher “Cinco” Raymond V is already 16 years old and Naviyd Ely is 15 years old while Sovereign Bo and Sire Castello are just three and two years old. Usher has publicly talked about the difficulties of co-parenting and his wish for his children to grow up healthy and happy, highlighting his desire to take care of his family just as much as his career.