Black in style: The backlash over Usher’s Vogue cover, explained

In the wake of arguably the biggest year in his career and weeks ahead of headlining the Super Bowl halftime show in Las Vegas next month, Usher opened up about this monumental moment as American Vogue’s winter digital cover star.

However, Vogue is facing backlash from the R&B crooner’s fans, who have called out the publication for seemingly placing Usher in the background of his own cover.

“Usher deserved his own cover,” one user wrote on X, formerly Twitter, of the cover that features Usher standing behind a group of young players from a local Las Vegas youth football team alongside veteran supermodel Carolyn Murphy.

Other social media users noted the parallels between Usher’s cover and past covers featuring Black men, including Vogue’s first with Lebron James in 2018. The basketball legend was infamously posed with Gisele Bündchen in a way that, for many, evoked the beastly imagery of “King Kong,” with Bündchen cast as the damsel-in-distress.

“They love doing this! [W]hen Lebron was the first Black man on the cover in 2008, they put Gisele w/him,” another X user said.

“[W]hy does every time a black man has a Vogue cover, it’s having to share it with a white model?” another wrote on Instagram.

Usher’s art marks the fourth American Vogue cover to feature a Black man and the tenth to feature a man. Singer Harry Styles remains the first and only man to have a solo Vogue cover.

In the corresponding photo shoot, Usher is featured in all of his suave, gentlemanly glory. In one shot, he’s lying poolside in a yellow shirt-and-pant set with a drink. In another, he’s commanding a busy room and making it rain cash.

The profile dives deep behind the scenes into what his life looked like during his acclaimed Las Vegas residency and how he handled the pressure of such a busy and exciting time. He also gets real with the magazine about how he envisions his legacy.

“I want the world to smile when they look at me,” he said. “I want them to feel something, and feel my passion, my love, feel like I was the right person to sit in this position, and I was the right person to bring this kind of energy and love and connection to the entire world.”

(L-R) Janelle James and Tracee Ellis Ross at the 75th Emmy Award (Photos: Getty Images)

Leading up to the flashing lights and cameras of the red carpet, stars go through long hours of tedious preparation to create the picture-perfect moment. Last weekend, leading up to the 75th Emmy award ceremony, stars like Tracee Ellis Ross and Emmy nominee Janelle James gave fans a glimpse into the creation of their glamorous looks. For James, the elegance of her Emmys look came to life with the help of her glam team and stylist Samantha Mcmillian, who put the actress in a red Rodarte gown.

“I knew I wanted […] soft and romantic at the Emmys,” the “Abbott Elementary” actress told Women’s Wear Daily. “[This dress makes me feel] sexy and, most importantly, by this time in the award show season, comfortable.”

Meanwhile, Ross compromised her comfort in the name of fashion. To protect the sculptural silhouette of her white Sportsmax ensemble, the “American Fiction” star laid across the backseat of her car when traveling to the award show.

“I’m very committed to this look,” Ross said in a video captured by her stylist Karla Welch. “I’m committed to you [Karla].”

Rihanna’s Savage Confessions

Rihanna attends the FENTY x PUMA Sneaker Launch Party at NeueHouse Los Angeles on December 18, 2023, in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Valentine’s Day may be a little less than a month away, but things are already starting to heat up at Savage x Fenty. To promote the brand’s new Valentine’s Day collection, Savage x Fenty launched a video series entitled “Savage Confessions.” Asking participants to reveal some of the craziest things they’ve done in the name of love, the campaign features a special appearance from its founder, Rihanna.

“Alright, so who wants to know my business,” the Fenty mogul said in one of the video teasers.

Modeling pieces from the collection, Rihanna appears to divulge some naughty secrets in the series. As posts continue to roll out on the brand’s Instagram, the multi-part video series will include confessions from its founder, models and follower submissions. Additionally, Savage x Fenty launched its online V-Day Shop, which features new collections like “Ruffle Luv,” “See Thru U,” “Luv Language,” and more. Offering a variety of styles and sizes, the lingerie options are designed for everyone to “love as you are.”

The Green Carpet Fashion Awards are back!

Jodie Turner-Smith attends the 2023 Green Carpet Fashion Awards at NeueHouse Hollywood on March 09, 2023, in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Mark your calendars because, on March 6, the Green Carpet Fashion Awards (GCFA) will be making its return. This year, the annual fashion event’s co-chairs include actress Zendaya, climate justice activist Vanessa Nakate and more, working together to create a more positive and equitable future. Taking place during Oscar Week, stars across the fashion and entertainment industries come together at the fashion award show to celebrate individuals and organizations who are creating significant cultural change.

With fashion legends like Bethann Hardison on its board, GCFA has previously highlighted notable industry folks like Jodie Turner-Smith, former British Vogue editor-in-chief Edward Enninful, and more.

Over at Balmain, it’s menswear’s time to shine

Olivier Rousteing acknowledges the audience during the Balmain Womenswear Fall Winter 2023-2024 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on March 01, 2023, in Paris, France. (Photo by Kristy Sparow/Getty Images)

At Balmain, gone are the days of menswear playing second fiddle to womenswear by only being shown together. On Saturday, Olivier Rousteing will put on a show solely dedicated to Balmain’s menswear during Paris Men’s Fashion Week.

“I think menswear needs to be seen and touched as a craft, to appreciate the tailoring and the sharpness,” Rousteing told WWD.

The designer is keeping much of what to expect from Balmain’s upcoming menswear collection under wraps until the show. However, he did divulge the kind of man Balmain is after.

“My men love to feel like a new prince of the world,” he said. “The show that you’re gonna see on the 20th will have nothing to do with the women’s show that you will see on the 28th of February. I love to give two directions.”

Rousteing also noted that while he’s focusing on tailored suits, he isn’t completely reinventing the wheel. Menswear standards of the day, which include luxury streetwear, can still be expected.

Notably, menswear is currently in a state of evolution, one that increasingly defies traditional gender norms. Rousteing hinted that this energy is also to be expected.

“The men’s wardrobe has completely shifted, and there is a sense of freedom,” he expressed.

Natalia Bryant gets creative with Town & Country

Natalia Bryant walks the runway at the Versace fashion show during the Milan Fashion Week Womenswear Spring/Summer 2024 on September 22, 2023 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Pietro S. D’Aprano/Getty Images)

Natalia Bryant, the eldest daughter of Vanessa and the late Kobe Bryant, is embracing the multi-hyphenate creative life.

The 21-year-old college junior, IMG-signed model, budding filmmaker and former intern for Beyoncé stars as Town & Country’s latest cover story and is dishing about her life and her rise in the fashion industry.

Bryant describes a busy life that has included creating imagery for Beyoncé’s “Renaissance World Tour,” traveling the world to walk in shows and appear in campaigns and telling stories of girlhood through filmmaking.

In the profile, she recalls making her runway debut during Milan Fashion Week for Versace Spring/Summer 2024. While she admits that at the time, she was “completely terrified” to walk at first, she was ready for round two immediately after.

“I remember after I walked, I turned to someone and said, ‘Oh my god, let’s do that again!’” she gushed.

The model also opened up about embracing the pressure of growing up in the tall shadow of her late father. She said she isn’t intimidated by Kobe’s legacy, but rather appreciates it. For her, honoring it means channeling her father’s work ethic and drive and being “the best version of me that I possibly can, which means keeping an open mind,” she said.

She continued, “Understanding that there’s no expectation that I should have for each stage of life. I just need to know that I have to keep learning because there’s no finish line. You just have to keep pushing and being the best person you can be … the job is never done.”

Alicia Keys’ Keys Soulcare joins Amazon Beauty

You can now shop Alicia Keys’ lifestyle brand, Keys Soulcare, on Amazon. Joining the Amazon premium beauty section, shoppers can experience the brand’s holistic approach to beauty and skincare with the perks of the retailer’s fast shipping. The new virtual storefront includes an “Offering Selector” tool that helps customers find a custom Soulcare ritual based on their skin type and favorite affirmation.

“When we create the space to honor ourselves, through a connection between skin and soul, we can unlock a whole new side of ourselves and celebrate the strength and beauty that is already inside each of us,” Keys said in a press release. “And now, with Amazon Premium Beauty, we are expanding that space to welcome a whole new community that I am overjoyed to have join us on this very special journey.”

In honor of its Amazon debut, Keys Soulcare launched the Deeply Replenishing Squalane Facial Oil ($35). Designed to nourish, plump and firm the skin, the lightweight, hydrating oil uses a non-pore-clogging formula, making it suitable for acne-prone skin. Like all Keys Soulcare products, the oil includes an affirmation, this one reading, “I am good to myself.”

MAC Cosmetic’s new senior vice president is a Black woman

This week, MAC Cosmetics welcomed new leadership. Aïda Moudachirou-Rebois, who currently serves as senior vice president of global marketing, will become the brand’s senior vice president and general manager on Friday.

When Moudachirou-Rebois joined the cosmetic company in 2021, Philippe Pinatel, the global brand president at the time, praised her for having an “innovative and flexible leadership style, cross-industry experience and global brand-building expertise.”

According to WWD, MAC was Estee Lauder’s best-performing brand for 2023. Only time will tell how Moudachirou-Rebois’ leadership will elevate the brand.

You can stay at an Airbnb hosted by La La Anthony for $7

(Photo credit: Tomas Herold for Airbnb)

Looking for an affordable one-of-a-kind winter travel experience? How does Florida sound?

On Thursday, La La Anthony announced that she is partnering with Airbnb as a creative advisor, and her first venture will be welcoming guests at her very own vibrant, sunny, and art-filled listing — appropriately dubbed “La La Land” — in Fort Lauderdale.

According to a release, ”to celebrate her hosting passion project,” Anthony is offering the first three one-night stays (for up to five guests) for the price of $7. The wildly discounted price is a nod to the television personality’s lucky number and signifies the day her son Kiyan was born. These special one-night stays for three separate groups will take place February 2, 3, and 4.

The Airbnb will be available for further bookings following those special stays throughout the year, per the release.

Those interested can request to book on Wednesday, January 24, at 1:00 p.m. ET / 10:00 a.m. PT at airbnb.com/lalaland.

