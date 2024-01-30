Snoop Dogg’s daughter, Cori Broadus, shares updates and warning signs of a stroke

Snoop Dogg’s daughter, Cori Broadus, is finally home from the hospital after suffering a severe stroke and is sharing the warning signs with others.

On Monday, the daughter of the 52-year-old rapper and his wife, Shante, updated her followers in a series of posts, including on Instagram Stories.

“Honey, I’m home!” the 24-year-old captioned a post that included photos of her smiling while relaxing in bed.

In her Instagram Stories, Broadus gave further insight into her condition. According to People, she shared common warning signs for a person experiencing a stroke or potentially about to have one. These symptoms included a really bad headache, nausea, blurred vision, and fatigue.

“All my symptoms a day before the stroke. Listen to your body [for real],” she wrote.

She added, “I’m glad I’m still here and able to tell my story.”

According to the American Heart Association, not only are her symptoms top warning signs but nausea and fatigue are more commonly experienced by women when having a stroke.

“So before my stroke, my blood pressure was like 170,” she noted about her dangerously high levels.

She continued, “It started going down slowly… I’ve been trying to just keep data of everything.”

She showed her current blood pressure of 118/80 and exclaimed in the post, “God is so good to me. It hasn’t been like this in a minute.”

As previously reported by theGrio, Broadus shared with her Instagram followers that she suffered a stroke in the wee hours of Jan. 18. Since then, she has given regular updates, including that her kidneys “were doing terrible” at the time of her stroke.

In later posts to her story on Monday, Broadus shared a video of her taking her first walk since getting home.

“Today is my first day actually walking,” she said to the camera. “I’m exhausted, but I’m so proud of myself. I’m getting my strength back slowly but surely.”

Broadus, who has been open about her health journey over the years, including her lupus diagnosis at age 6, closed the video by adding, “I just love showing you guys the process of everything.”

While Broadus has not stated whether her stroke was due to lupus complications, the autoimmune disorder, in which the body’s immune system mistakenly attacks healthy tissues, can impact a variety of organs, leading to a host of drawbacks, including heart attacks and strokes. Lupus disproportionately impacts women and women of color. The condition is among the top five causes of death for Black women ages 15 to 24.

When reporters caught up with her father during a recent red-carpet appearance, he agreed the situation had put life into perspective for him. Meanwhile, her mother made a tribute to Broadus in a recent Instagram post.

“To The Strongest Person I Know,” Shante Broadus wrote in the caption of the post that featured a photo of her daughter as a child. “My Baby. My Warrior. Honored God Chose Me To Be A Vessel To Bring You Into The World.”

