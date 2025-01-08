Brandy to go ‘beyond the fame, the music and the spotlight’ in her upcoming memoir

In addition to her accomplishments as a Grammy Award-winning singer and the first Black actress to portray Cinderella, Brandy is now adding “author” to her impressive résumé. The “I Wanna Be Down” singer has officially announced plans to release her memoir this fall.

The untitled book, due October 7, 2025 through Hanover Square Press, will chart her remarkable journey from a small-town girl in McComb, Mississippi, to becoming a trailblazing icon in music, television, and film.

Described as a “raw and inspiring…testament to hope, resilience and the strength needed to make peace with the past,” the memoir will delve into Brandy’s life beyond the spotlight, capturing her rise to fame, battles with personal struggles, and ultimate journey of self-discovery.

“I am so excited to finally share my full story,” Brandy said in a statement to People magazine. “This memoir is the result of countless hours of reflection, work and healing.”

From her childhood roots singing in church, Brandy’s career took off in her teens when she signed with Atlantic Records and released her debut album, “Brandy,” at just 15. The record instantly launched her to stardom, setting the stage for a string of hits, including albums like “Never Say Never” and “Full Moon,” which solidified her status as the “Vocal Bible.”

Brandy also became a household name in the ’90s as the star of the hit sitcom “Moesha” and made history in 1997 as the first Black actress to portray Cinderella in Disney’s TV movie of the fairy tale, alongside Whitney Houston. These achievements represent some of the unforgettable highs the memoir will highlight.

However, Brandy’s book promises to go beyond the accolades. “I’ve experienced unforgettable highs,” she explained on Instagram. “[B]ut what you didn’t see were the struggles behind the scenes, the trials that tested my spirit and shaped the woman I am today.”

“Writing my memoir was one of the most challenging yet rewarding experiences of my life. I allowed myself the space to be fearless and vulnerable to reveal some of my most intimate moments. For the first time, I am sharing my story — honest, unfiltered and not through the lens of media or critics,” she continued.

Now available for pre-order, Brandy hopes her story will inspire readers to navigate their own journeys with courage and determination.

“This memoir is more than a book; it’s a reflection of resilience, hope, and rediscovering myself beyond the fame, the music and the spotlight,” she concluded her social media caption.

“This memoir is a lifetime in the making, and I hope my words bring inspiration as you navigate your own journey.”