What Anise Mastin told Michelle Obama after ‘Later Daters’ aired

Believe it or not, there are some reality TV stars who approve of the portrayal their shows’ producers create of them. Just ask Anise Mastin, star of Netflix’s hit reality TV dating series “Later Daters.”

While discussing her experience on the show, which premiered on the streamer on Nov. 29 and followed singles in their 50s, 60s, and 70s attempting to date, the 62-year-old reality TV star said she was “proud” of the edit she received.

“I’m really proud that they didn’t manipulate anything I said or anything that I meant to say,” she said during a recent appearance on the “Smitty and Dee” podcast.

Mastin said the producers checked in with her throughout the process of filming and would ask if there was anything she shared during filming that she didn’t want to be aired.

“I really liked working with that crew and being under Higher Ground with Mrs. Obama,” she continued, adding, “And I’ve shared that with Mrs. Obama.”

Obama is among the executive producers of the latest series from Higher Ground, her and her husband Barack’s production company.

The mother of three met and ended the show in what seemed like a promising relationship with castmate Willie. However, as many fans know, the reality TV couple eventually split when filming wrapped.

“We realized we don’t have enough in common to build anything on, but we’re still friendly,” she told People magazine in December.

Before she left the show with Willie, the 62-year-old reality TV star notably had to sort through a few frogs. Many viewers may recall when Anise was set up on a date with a man named George and how upfront and forthcoming he was with his opinions on many things, including blonde hair on Black women.

“He was a surprise,” Anise said on the podcast.

She added that while he “looked good on paper” when he showed up, “it was like, what the heck is going on?”

Anise said that since their date aired, many people have remarked that it was shocking how calm, cool, and collected she remained during their interaction.

“He was showing us who he is. Nothing he said landed in me. I thought, buckle up; he’s getting ready to give us a show,” she said.

However, the mother of three did note that producers cut out some of the worst things he said to her, including how he once thought of potentially taking advantage of an intoxicated date.

“This is the character that they sent me [on a date with],” she remarked.

When podcast host Toni Dee noted she had high hopes for George, Anise said, “You never know on a first date.”

“I try to encourage women not to go on the date thinking, ‘Is he the one?’ That’s not the place for it,” she continued. “Go on the date to see what type of energy you generate together.”