Former Disney actress Skai Jackson welcomes her first child

Skai Jackson is stepping into a new chapter: motherhood –– as she celebrates the birth of her first child, Kasai.

Haniyah Philogene
Jan 27, 2025
SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA - AUGUST 08: Skai Jackson attends Variety's 2024 Power of Young Hollywood at Santa Monica Proper Hotel on August 08, 2024 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images)

Skai Jackson is taking on her most rewarding role yet: motherhood. On Sunday, the former Disney star, beloved for her role in the family comedy “Jessie,” announced on Instagram the arrival of her first child. 

Though she has not publicly revealed the child’s gender or birthday, the actress shared her baby’s name with her 9 million followers in a post that showed her holding her little one’s hands. 

“Kasai,” Jackson captioned the photo of the two wearing matching pajamas. 

In November 2024, Jackson confirmed that she and her boyfriend, whom she has not publicly identified, were expecting their first child together. As previously reported by theGrio, the actress explained how excited she was to experience motherhood. 

“I’m thrilled to begin this new chapter in my life — embracing motherhood and diving into new acting projects,” she said. “My heart is so full!” 

Though Jackson has been private about the details of her pregnancy, she has been sharing little glimpses of her pregnancy journey on social media, especially TikTok and Snapchat. Though the star jokes about her disbelief at the fact that she’s going to be someone’s mother, Jackson has been reflecting on the lessons her mother, Kiya Cole, has given her through the years. 

“[My mom] always taught me to stand up for myself, stand up for what I believe in, and fight for what is right,” she explained. “I thank her for that because, without her, I probably wouldn’t have a lot of the confidence that I do now.”  

