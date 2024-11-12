Former Disney star Skai Jackson confirms pregnancy

Disney alum Skai Jackson is “thrilled” to be expecting her first child and “to begin this new chapter.”

Haniyah Philogene
Nov 12, 2024
Skai Jackson attends Variety's 2024 Power of Young Hollywood at Santa Monica Proper Hotel on August 08, 2024 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images)

Many watched actress Skai Jackson grow up as a cast member in the Disney family comedy “Jessie.” Now, she is all grown up and getting ready to be a mom. This week, the former Disney star confirmed to People magazine that she is expecting her first child with her boyfriend. 

I’m thrilled to begin this new chapter in my life,” she told the publication. “Embracing motherhood and diving into new acting projects. My heart is so full!”  

As the 22-year-old star prepares for first-time parenthood, she’s also gearing up to star in a new feature film, “The Man in the White Van,” set to premiere later this year. For Jackson, the new thriller-horror project allows her to explore a new side of acting. 

“Growing up, I was never a Disney girl who watched Disney movies. I used to watch Chucky and Freddy Krueger, so I love any type of horror film,” she said, per Collider. “When this audition came across, I was like, ‘Oh my god, I just have to!’ This was really fun to work on, and getting to have this experience and tell the story. I’m definitely proud of the film.” 

Though most may still associate the former child star with her role as Zuri Ross on Disney’s “Jessie’ and “Bunk’d,” Jackson manages the pressure of being a young viewer’s role model by viewing herself as a “regular person that people just happen to like or enjoy.”

“It’s very important for me to put out the right message, be positive at all times, and give my fans great advice. Let them know that anything that they want to do in life, they can achieve it,” she continued. 

Now, as Jackson gets ready to be a mom, she’s reflecting on the support and lessons her mother, Kiya Cole, gave her growing up. 

“[My mom] always taught me to stand up for myself, stand up for what I believe in, and fight for what is right,” she explained. “I thank her for that because, without her, I probably wouldn’t have a lot of the confidence that I do now.”  

Former Disney star Skai Jackson confirms pregnancy

