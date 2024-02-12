Usher’s Super Bowl halftime performance: Best moments

Some people watch the Super Bowl for the football game; some people watch for the commercials. This year, we were all tuned in for one reason only: Usher, baby!

Usher took the stage midway through the 2024 Super Bowl at Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nevada, on Sunday, and he absolutely shined. The “My Way” singer performed some of his biggest hits, from “Yeah!” to “Nice & Slow,” and he gave us a show that will go down as one of the best of all time. Dressed in white and black and blue ensembles, Usher showed off his excellent dance moves, stylish swagger and iconic vocals. The magic of his 30-career in the music industry was clear to see — and he was not alone.

The “Caught Up” singer was joined by Alicia Keys, Ludacris, H.E.R. and more A-list artists in a 13-minute set that left the crowd cheering with applause. With a setlist of jams ranging from the 1990s to the 2010s, Usher’s performance captured the nostalgia and memories of times past. (This one’s for you, millennials!)

In case you missed it, check out the top moments from Usher’s thrilling Super Bowl halftime show:

Set selection

Usher said he was coming in hot at the 2024 Super Bowl, and he didn’t lie! He began his set with a beautiful rendition of his hit single, “Caught Up,” followed by “U Don’t Have to Call” and “Superstar.” He followed up with a medley of his fans’ favorites, including “U Got It Bad,” “Burn” and “Nice & Slow.”

We love how Usher didn’t shy away from performing R&B, reminding people of the beauty of the genre. The mics were on, the choreography was hitting, and the brother didn’t miss a beat.

Roll Bounce

We all know Usher can sing and dance, and at this year’s Super Bowl, we saw him do those things on skates. The singer performed “OMG” while skating across the stage, performing choreography and dance moves the entire time. He even managed to skate through Will.i.am’s legs — all while singing in harmony! Talk about skills.

Guest performers

Usher made sure to deliver when it came to guest performers, with Alicia Keys, Jermaine Dupri, H.E.R, Will.i.am and more all joining him on stage.

Keys, dressed in a dazzling all-red outfit, performed a snippet of her No. 1 song “If I Ain’t Got You” before meeting Usher on stage for a performance of their hit 2000s song, “My Boo.” H.E.R played the guitar while Usher sang 2004’s “Bad Girl” followed by an appearance by Will.i.am for 2010’s “OMG.” Dupri helped introduce “Confessions Part II” as Usher prepared to sing the 2004 single. Amazing!

Perfect ending

Speaking of guest stars, we’d be remiss if we did not mention Usher’s superstar ending. He concluded his set with a performance of “Yeah!” with featured artists Ludacris and Lil Jon. Their performance took us right back to 2004, and the trio sounded better than ever. “I took the world to the A,” Usher said repeatedly at the end of his set, referring to his hometown of Atlanta.

No doubt about it: Usher delivered a Super Bowl halftime performance showing that he is truly in a category all by himself when it comes to music.

