Nelly shares optimistic view in light of President Trump’s first 100 days: ‘I’m a glass half-full type of guy’

“I’m all for everybody staying positive about any and everything,” Nelly told Fox News during an interview at the Stagecoach Festival. “I’m a glass-half-full type of guy. I’m more empowered by bringing people together and making sure that we all get what we need, when we need it and why we need it.”

While FOX News didn’t publish the lead-up question they asked Nelly to elicit this response, they published the interview in the context of Trump reaching the 100-day mark in office.

Nelly’s reported comments on the Trump administration come after the rapper previously shared he’s “not political” in response to the social media criticism his inauguration performance sparked.

“I’m not political…I’m clueless on a lot of things when it gets down to it,” he said, as previously reported by theGrio. “[Trump’s] the president. He won. This isn’t a campaign. I’m not out on a political campaign. I’m not doing this for money. I’m doing this because it’s an honor. I respect the office.”

At the time, the “Dilemma” rapper argued that his military background influenced his decision to perform. Nelly, who was born on a military base, comes from a military family and has performed for U.S. troops numerous times. So in his mind, Nelly says he compared his choice to perform to the service veterans give to this country.

“It don’t matter who is in office. The same way that our men and women, our brothers and sisters, who protect this country, have to go to war and put their lives on the line for whoever is in office,” he told Willie D. Live at the time. “If they can put their life on the line for whoever’s in office, I can damn sure perform.”

“The politics, for me, is over. He won! He’s the president. He’s the commander in chief of what I would like to say is the best country in the world,” Nelly concluded.



His comments are part of a larger dialogue about stars like Nelly, Saquon Barkley, Snoop Dogg, and Soulja Boy who’ve appeared at Trump-affiliated events and frame backlash by saying, “It’s just business,” highligting the degree to which Black visibility in these spaces is never neutral.