Trump taunts Obama with doctored image of infamous O.J. Simpson Bronco chase

President Donald Trump isn’t letting up on his public attacks on former President Barack Obama and his claims, without any evidence, that Obama should be arrested for treason.

Trump taunted Obama in a recent social media post using an image of the infamous 1994 police chase of former NFL star O.J. Simpson. Simpson was charged and later acquitted in the murder of his ex-wife, Nicole Brown Simpson, and her friend Ron Goldman.

On Saturday, the president reposted a doctored image of the Los Angeles Police Department chasing after Simpson’s white Ford Bronco. Obama’s face is visible inside Simpson’s Bronco, as Trump and Vice President JD Vance’s faces are placed inside LAPD vehicles directly behind.

Trump did not write a caption for the edited photograph; however, it was a repost from his son, Donald Trump Jr., who posted it with crying and laughing emojis.

For over a week, Trump and his allies have accused Obama of trying to discredit Trump’s presidency following his 2016 election victory. The new claim comes after Trump’s Director of National Intelligence, Tulsi Gabbard, released declassified documents related to the U.S. intelligence community’s assessment of Russia’s role in trying to interfere in the presidential race between Trump and Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton.

However, critics of the Trump administration have dismissed the public attacks on Obama as a deliberate distraction from the political pressure Trump is facing to release FBI files related to convicted sex trafficker and pedophile Jeffrey Epstein–as he promised to do as a candidate.

“He would much rather you focus on Barack Obama, anything–the sky being blue–anything that is not Jeffrey Epstein than him,” Ameshia Cross, a Democratic strategist, told theGrio. Cross said she sees a clear “through line” between the Epstein controversy and him trying to “sway news attention on anything,” including the “ridiculous claims” about Obama.

A recent report from The Wall Street Journal found that U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi informed Trump that his name, among other high-profile individuals, is mentioned in the Epstein files. The publication also reported on Trump’s years-long friendship with Epstein. Amid the political blowback, Trump has focused much of his public statements on his predecessor.

After Trump’s win, Obama ordered a new comprehensive assessment of Russia’s election interference during his final months in office. The assessment concluded that Russia’s disinformation and hacking campaign was intended to undermine U.S. democracy and damage Clinton’s campaign. Those conclusions have been backed up by a special counsel and bipartisan Senate Intelligence Committee investigations.

The new documents released by the Trump administration showed that senior intelligence officials under Obama drafted a rushed assessment that included a summary of the Steele dossier in an annex appended to the assessment. The dossier contained unverified, salacious accusations about Trump’s private life.

However, the years-long investigation of Russia’s election interference overwhelmingly focused on its online hacking and disinformation campaigns—not the Steele dossier. The investigation also focused on communications between Trump’s 2016 campaign and Russian officials, and later, Trump’s actions outlined in Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation, which names 10 instances of possible obstruction of justice committed by Trump, including the firing of FBI Director James Comey.

The Russia investigation was a political nightmare for Trump and caused several Democrats to call for his impeachment. Mueller’s probe found no conspiracy and noted that DOJ policy prohibits the criminal prosecution of a sitting president.

“Because we determined not to make a traditional prosecutorial judgment, we did not draw ultimate conclusions about the President’s conduct,” the report reads.

Trump and his allies have falsely claimed that the Mueller investigation found no collusion on behalf of Trump and his campaign and that the entire investigation was a “witch hunt.” However, Mueller made clear in his report that collusion is “not a specific offense or theory of liability found in the United States Code, nor is it a term of art in federal criminal law.”

Trump and his allies have argued that the debunked Steele dossier was the basis of Obama’s ordered assessment and that, considering the conclusion that he did not commit conspiracy, the entire ordeal is proof of an attempt to discredit his presidency.

A spokesperson for Obama called the Trump administration’s claims “bizarre allegations” and a “ridiculous and weak attempt at distraction.”