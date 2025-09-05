Musiq Soulchild helps husband surprise his wife with performance at 10-year vow renewal

Musiq Soulchild helped make a recent wedding anniversary bash one for the books.

According to footage on TikTok, the R&B singer provided a husband with a major assist in surprising his wife with a performance of “Dontchange” during their vow renewal and 10-year wedding anniversary celebration.

“Imagine you are excited because your husband is serenading you down the aisle, only to find out he hired @Musiq Soulchild to sing the original,” read the caption of a post on TikTok from Atlanta-based celebrity wedding planning company Elly B. Events.

In the video, you can see the wife dressed in a white chiffon top and billowing white ruffled skirt as she heads down the aisle just before Musiq appears on the same staircase she has just descended. As she walks down the aisle, she thinks her husband is the only one singing as he waits for her at their decadent floral altar, mic in hand. When she finally arrives and turns to face her guests, she covers her mouth in shock to see Musiq has been singing behind her the entire time.

“My amazing husband, Dr. DeAngelo Harris, not only sang to me but went out of his way—with the time, effort, and financial resources it took—to surprise me with a Grammy-nominated artist on our special day,” she wrote. “That in itself is beyond phenomenal and a testament to his selflessness and generosity. We were absolutely honored to have Musiq Soulchild share his gift with us on such a special night.”

She added, “At the end of the day, it was all about celebrating love, commitment, and God’s blessing of ten beautiful years together. It was the BEST surprise, Musiq Soulchild was a WHOLE VIBE and performed at both the ceremony and reception, our guests LOVED it, and I’d do it over and over again!”

Musiq Soulchild joins a growing list of Black artists who have taken a turn as a wedding singer. From Aretha Franklin to John Legend to Bow Wow and more, many Black celebrities have helped couples mark their big day with unforgettable performances. Below, we’ve gathered some of our favorite celebrity guest appearances at weddings over the years.

(Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)

Rihanna

It made headlines last July when Rihanna gave an epic 19-song performance in India during the pre-wedding bash for Anat Ambani, son of one of the wealthiest men in the world. However, nearly a decade prior, the “Pour It Up” singer also blessed her friend and stylist Sonya Benson’s wedding at the American Whiskey bar in New York with a full-on live concert.

(Photo courtesy of Parkwood Entertainment/ Netflix)

Beyoncé

If you thought Rihanna’s wedding moment in India was giving you deja vu, that might be because in 2018, when Anant’s big sister Isha hosted her own luxury wedding, the one and only Beyoncé famously touched down to perform.

(Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Jennifer Hudson

In the fall of 2023, Jennifer Hudson surprised a newlywed couple with an intimate performance of “Giving Myself” during their first dance.

In a heartwarming clip shared on “The Jennifer Hudson Show,” Hudson waited behind a curtain as the unsuspecting couple arrived in an empty room for their reception. Soon, the confused couple discovers another banquet hall where their guests have gathered and are led to the front as the curtain falls, unveiling the EGOT-winner and her band.

(Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images) – Credit: Photo Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images

Aretha Franklin

When Bill White and Bryan Eure planned their high-profile wedding at the Four Seasons in New York City in 2011, they had a simple goal: throw a wedding so big it would bring attention to the fight for marriage equality. With attorney David Boies, who successfully argued against a California proposition that sought to ban same-sex marriages, as their officiant and the iconic Aretha Franklin as their wedding singer, they more than succeeded.

(Photo by Tristan Fewings/Getty Images for Global Citizen)

Jason Derulo

With one of his biggest hits being the song “Marry Me,” it’s hardly surprising that R&B sensation Jason Derulo has performed at multiple wedding-related events. He has performed the wedding-centric hit for at least one proposal and surprised a pair of fans with a performance of the song when he crashed their 2013 wedding shortly after the song initially dropped.

(Photo by Derek White/Getty Images for The Same House)

John Legend

While Jason Derulo has some major wedding hits, the only other artist who arguably has the biggest modern wedding day hit is none other than John “All of Me” Legend. Much like Derulo, it should come as no surprise that not only is Legend’s hit ballad “All of Me” one of the most popular first dance songs, but Legend himself is a rather in-demand wedding day performer.

He famously performed his hit love song “All of Me” for Kanye West and Kim Kardashian’s first dance during their 2014 Rome destination wedding. That same year, Legend performed during the ceremony at Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade’s star-studded wedding.

(Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for TIME)

Questlove

The only thing cooler than Questlove appearing at the function is him lending his disc jockey skills for the fete. While the rapper and producer was also among the entertainment for Union and Wade’s wedding reception, he was also the DJ for a 2019 New York City rooftop wedding.

(Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images for The Business of Fashion)

Usher

Usher, who kicked off his own drive-thru wedding festivity in Las Vegas by performing during the Super Bowl halftime show in 2024, has also treated a few weddings to a performance. In 2013, the “Boyfriend” singer performed during NBA legend Michael Jordan’s wedding with Yvette Prieto. Meanwhile, in 2016, he reportedly gave an impromptu performance of “Yeah” during Miami Heat CEO Nick Arison’s 2016 wedding reception.

(Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for WEtv)

Bow Wow

When Ray Charles’ granddaughter BR married the entrepreneur and real estate investor who goes by WackStar, during an elegant cliffside California wedding, it featured suits by her grandfather’s tailor and performances by the groom’s best man, Bow Wow, and Soulja Boy during the reception.

(Photo by Terry Wyatt/Getty Images) – Credit: Photo Terry Wyatt / Getty Images

Patti LaBelle

Last but certainly not least on our list is legendary diva and theGrio Awards’ 2022 Music Icon Patti LaBelle. While she has been on the guest list for many notable weddings and even served as a bridesmaid for Sheryl Lee Ralph’s 2005 nuptials, LaBelle made headlines when she performed during a gay virtual wedding in June 2020.