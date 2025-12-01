Simone Biles shares how she knew she’d met the one after first date with Jonathan Owens

Like a good melon, sometimes you just know. At least that was true for Simone Biles the moment she met her now-husband, Jonathan Owens.

The 28-year-old Olympic gymnast recently told People magazine that she knew almost instantly she’d met her match after their very first date.

“I don’t know the term for it, but as soon as I met Jonathan, I remember coming home and telling my friends—because they were at my house getting ready with me for that little date,” she recalled. “I came back and I was like, ‘Oh, I think I’m going to marry him.’”

The feeling—which she still can’t fully put into words—was unfamiliar even to Biles, who had only dated one person before the 30-year-old NFL player.

“Why did I say that? I don’t know. I don’t know why I said that,” she added. “It was just a random, weird feeling that I’ve never felt before, and then it just happened. I just think he was so kind and sweet. He made me laugh.”

Biles and Owens first connected on Raya in early 2020 and went public that summer when the three-time Olympian shared a photo of them on Instagram. They got engaged in February 2022 and pulled off a whirlwind two-part celebration the following year, including a courthouse ceremony in Houston and a destination wedding in Cabo San Lucas.

Last year, when Owens negotiated his contract with the Chicago Bears, he ensured it included enough flexibility to cheer on Biles at the Paris Olympics. And when she officially qualified, he couldn’t help but gush.

“No words can describe how proud of you [I] am baby,” he wrote on Instagram at the time. “Just knowing all the work that you put in and everything that you’ve been through, and to still come back and be as dominant as ever, [I] was speechless.”

He went on to say how grateful he was to be “apart [sic] of this journey” with her, adding, “I can’t wait to be able to watch you there in Paris,” and that he was “so happy” for her.