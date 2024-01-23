Snoop Dogg’s daughter, Cori Broadus, offers a poignant reminder following stroke: ‘We are never alone’

Cori Broadus, 24, provided an update after announcing she recently suffered a “severe stroke.”

After suffering a severe stroke last week, Snoop Dogg’s 24-year-old daughter Cori Broadus is updating the public on her recovery journey. 

On Sunday, Broadus posted a photo on her Instagram story, giving followers a thumbs-up from her hospital bed.  

“God is working overtime, you hear me!” she wrote in the post’s caption, according to People

She continued, “My kidneys were doing terrible…doctors came in this AM and said they are improving so much.”

According to the publication, on Saturday, Broadus shared another post not only thanking her Instagram followers for their “love and support” but also offering a poignant reminder.

“Again, I’m human and I go through s— like everybody else, which is why I’m so open about my life because I know I feel alone,” she wrote. 

She added, “But we are never alone, someone is always going through damn near the same.” 

While Broadus still has yet to shed light on what may have led to her stroke, she has been open about her challenging journey with lupus, an autoimmune disorder that disproportionately impacts Black and brown women. The condition, in which the body’s immune system mistakenly attacks healthy tissues, is also the number five leading cause of death among Black women ages 15 to 24. Lupus can impact a wide range of organs, including the kidneys, and can lead to many complications like heart attack and stroke. 

As previously reported by theGrio, Broadus first clued the public in about her stroke on Thursday via a series of posts to her Instagram story. 

“I had a severe stroke this a.m. I started breaking down crying when they told me,” she wrote in the caption of a photo taken from her hospital bed. 

The reveal and her recovery update are par for the course for the daughter Snoop shares with his wife Shante. Broadus has been increasingly candid about her condition. In September, she told People she was first diagnosed when she was six years old. 

During that time, she described her condition as improved overall. She was no longer taking medication and had a new fitness regime. However, she did note that she still has good days and bad days. 

Broadus said, “It’s part of being human. You’re going to have bad days; you’re not going to always have good days.” 

