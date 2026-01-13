Rihanna’s 2026 plans may involve having another baby

After teasing the plans she’s weighing for the new year, Rihanna has the internet buzzing once again.

The 37-year-old superstar mogul—who recently welcomed her third child—sent fans into a frenzy after she popped into the comments of an Instagram post by “Love Island” alum and new mom Montana Brown, hinting she might be entertaining another pregnancy.

Brown, who shares two children with her fiancé Mark O’Connor, wrote: “Deciding whether to get hot and sexy or pregnant in 2026” over a video clip of herself with her forehead resting in her hand as she contemplated.

Rihanna, ever online, replied: “Wait! So I’m not crazy then? Bet!”

Naturally, the Navy wasted no time invading the comments with pleas, jokes, and full-on panic. Among the reactions: “Rih baby pleaseee let us get the album first,” crying face emojis galore, and plenty of fans resolving to simply keep cherishing the music she’s already given them.

After all, Rihanna’s last studio album, the record-breaking “Anti,” dropped a decade ago—but her fanbase has remained locked in, waiting with bated breath as she continues promising new music is on the way. And while she’s kept the world guessing creatively, she’s been firmly in her family era. She and partner A$AP Rocky—who share sons RZA, 3, and Riot, 2—welcomed their baby girl, Rocki Irish, in September.

Still, the Fenty Beauty founder hasn’t stopped teasing what’s next. In February 2025, the “Work” singer stirred excitement in a Harper’s Bazaar profile when she revealed she had finally “cracked the code” on her next body of work. Later that year, in May, she released “Friend of Mine” for the “Smurfs” film, in which she also starred as Smurfette.

Since then, she appears to be soaking up every second of newborn bliss. Shortly after Rocki’s arrival, a source told People magazine that the baby girl had brought an exciting new dynamic to their household.

“It’s already brought a whole new energy to the family,” the insider shared, adding, “She’s always dreamed of having a little girl. She’s been shopping a lot and is so excited about dressing her daughter. It’s a whole new world for her.”

Meanwhile, Rocky has been stepping back into album mode. After his own extended hiatus, he’s gearing up to release his highly anticipated new project, “Don’t Be Dumb,” on Friday, Jan. 16.