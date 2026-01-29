Kristy Scott gets candid about “the raw, the real, the ugly” during emotional post-divorce grocery run

Kristy Scott is offering followers an unfiltered look at her life after filing for divorce, sharing a candid video of herself shopping at Whole Foods for the first time since stepping into what she described as her “new unexpected chapter.”

In an emotional Instagram post, the influencer admitted she was visibly nervous as she walked through the store.

“This is my first time grocery shopping with this new unexpected chapter,” Scott said in the video. “I’m literally shaking. I’m really nervous making this video, but also my nervous system is shot.”

Scott acknowledged that many fans have been asking when her lighthearted, humorous content would return, but explained that she simply isn’t there yet.

“A lot of y’all keep asking for my funny, silly videos, and I’m just not in that headspace,” she said. “I’m just going to share with you guys the raw, the real, the ugly — how I’m transitioning.”

While much has changed for the Houston mother of 2, Scott continued her trend of overdressing for everyday tasks. She found a reason to laugh as her cocktail dress shed feathers from its extravagant sleeves as she pushed her cart around the store.

While navigating the aisles, Scott reflected on how even everyday routines now feel different. Though she said she felt a sense of freedom choosing groceries, much of her focus remained on her children.

“I’m mainly shopping for the boys,” she shared, adding that she planned to visit the fresh foods section for dinner, “because your girl does not know how to cook at all.”

Throughout the video, Scott expressed gratitude for the support she’s received, both from strangers she encountered in person and from followers who have reached out online.

“Thank you guys so much for being such a good support system for me,” she said. “I don’t wanna get emotional, but I feel like this is gonna force you guys to see a different side of me, because you always see my chaotic humor side, and it’s just not in me to do that at this current moment in time.”

Scott emphasized that there is currently “no drama” surrounding her divorce and said she’s taking things day by day as she adjusts to major changes all at once.

“This is such an interesting phase,” she said. “It’s like the start of a new decade. I’m just taking advantage of learning who I am even more and doing the best I can for the boys.”

Scott also mentioned that while she may not always respond to social media messages, she’s seen them and found them helpful.

“I’m getting a lot of women in my DMs, who’ve gone through the same thing,” she said. “It’s just very encouraging. Even if I don’t respond, I’ve read a lot of them, and it’s definitely helped me.”

While she admitted she doesn’t yet have advice to offer others going through similar transitions, Scott said she hopes to revisit the conversation in time. For now, she’s focusing on easing back into work, planning a short work trip, and rebuilding her social life.

“All is well,” she said. “It’s just a lot of change at once.”

While Scott has shared several updates since filing for divorce on December 30, 2025, including a post earlier this week about “new beginnings” to mark her new YSL campaign, the vlog-style shopping video is the first time she has spoken so candidly about her new chapter.