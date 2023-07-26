Ari Lennox reveals she’s seven months sober in intimate Instagram post

“I like waking up with no hangover or embarrassment,” R&B singer Ari Lennox shared in a post detailing her journey with sobriety.

Ari Lennox has been sober for the last seven months, and she’s celebrating.

In a Tuesday Instagram post that included new photos of Lennox posing at home with her dog, the R&B singer shared that she’s been on a sober journey, abstaining from alcohol.

“[Seven] months sober,” she began the post’s caption. “That’s a lot of sober flights. A lot of sober conversations. A lot of facing things raw and head on.”

Lennox said she’s gone from “passing out in the airport” and experiencing “heightened emotions” to feeling more in control, stable, happy, alert, and safe. She also reports experiencing less anxiety and becoming better at setting and upholding boundaries. She also says her coping mechanisms have improved, as she’s more accepting of the things she can’t control and “more responsible with things I can.”

She added, “I like waking up with no hangover or embarrassment. I like waking up with no night terrors and panic attacks from liquor.”

Sobriety has reportedly even afforded Lennox the ability to be more present. “I’m so raw feeling everything in this world,” she said. “It’s nice to remember events as they are happening. It’s nice to be present. Sobriety is a very present experience.”

The “Pressure” singer also noted she’s been single for a year. “Just casually communicating this to the universe,” she said.

Lennox further shared that her idea of fun has changed since becoming sober. She now prefers “chill sweet things” over parties, saying she realized, “ I’m a chill b—.” Another realization she has embraced is that everyone needs help from time to time.

“Accepting help and realizing I’m not the best traveler on my own has been a game changer. So now I have help,” she said. “Having help is OK.”

Lennox — who was on tour during the first half of the year — did not disclose what inspired her to go down the sober path. However, she did get real about how she previously drank “to escape.”

“There’s the fantasy of wanting to escape all the intense stress of the world with alcohol ’cause, boy, does it work temporarily. But there’s the moment the liquor stops numbing, and you’re chasing that feeling to no avail, and you wake to see the problems of life still there,” she said.

Lennox also indicated she’s not sure if sobriety will be forever.

“Honestly, I don’t know what will happen when I reach a year sober,” she said. “But I can’t imagine going back to how things were.”

She closed her post by asking if any of her followers are sober and what they’ve learned.

“Love you all so much,” she concluded.

