Ray J’s team denies ‘fake blood’ claims as singer pleads for stolen heart monitor

Is Ray J crying wolf, or is “Brandy’s brother” truly in a fight for his life?

The R&B singer and reality TV veteran is currently at the center of a bizarre whirlwind of health scares and “clout-chasing” allegations following a dramatic Valentine’s Day performance in Shreveport, Louisiana. While footage of the show went viral for all the wrong reasons, showing Ray J with what appeared to be blood dripping from his eyes, the conversation has shifted from concern to skepticism.

The controversy ignited when photographer Tommy Nard II told local NBC affiliate KTAL 6 that the “blood” fans saw was nothing more than a costume choice. “He loves the attention,” Nard II claimed, alleging he witnessed the singer applying fake blood backstage. “I [saw] him literally put on the fake blood… which is very shocking that he’d do something like that.”

However, Ray J’s manager, Melinda Santiago, isn’t staying quiet. Pushing back against the “theatrical” narrative, Santiago told People that Ray J’s condition is a somber reality, not a stunt.

“The bottom line is Ray J has been in and out of the hospital dealing with health and heart issues. That is a fact,” Santiago stated. She attributed the physical symptoms to side effects from his medication and took a jab at Nard II, accusing him of “clout chasing for five min of fame.”

The health update comes on the heels of a terrifying January for the singer. Ray J, the younger brother of vocal powerhouse Brandy, recently revealed he nearly died from a severe case of pneumonia. In a sobering January livestream, he claimed doctors told him his heart is currently functioning at only 25 percent capacity due to years of drug and alcohol abuse. Perhaps most jarring was his claim that a physician told him, “2027 is definitely a wrap for me.”

But the drama didn’t end with the performance. Ray J is now pleading with a fan to return a piece of medical equipment he claims was snatched during the show.

While performing his hit “One Wish” shirtless in the Shreveport crowd, Ray J says his heart monitor, which he had been wearing for two weeks, was stolen.

“I need it for analytics. It’s important,” Ray J told TMZ, offering a reward for its return. “If not, they’ll put another heart monitor on me, but I don’t have no data for the past two weeks. So, it affects them prescribing me what I need.”

Amidst the medical turmoil, Ray J’s personal life remains equally turbulent. His estranged wife, Princess Love, recently amended a protective order against him following a 2025 incident where he allegedly pulled a gun on her. Despite their legal history, Ray J told The Breakfast Club this week that Princess has been “crying every day” over his deteriorating health.

Whether the blood was real or “theatrical,” the optics of Ray J’s current downward spiral are undeniably heavy. For a man who has spent decades navigating the highs and lows of Hollywood, the question remains: is this a cry for help or just another scene in the never-ending reality show of his life?

For now, Ray J says he just wants his data back and a chance to see 2028.