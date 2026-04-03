Brandy admits ‘there is distance’ between her and Ray J right now, and she’s ‘loving him from afar’

Brandy says that in order to protect her peace, she’s had to put some “distance” between herself and Ray J.

The singer, known to many R&B fans as the “Vocal Bible,” has been more candid about her personal life than ever with the release of her memoir, “Phases,” where she details her rise to fame at a young age and everything that came with it: from reflecting on her relationship with Boyz II Men’s Wanya Morris when she was a teenager and he was an adult, to becoming a mother at 23, to her final words to Whitney Houston before the legendary singer died in 2012.

In an interview with Parade, she also opened up about where her relationship stands with her younger brother, Ray J, who grew up alongside her from their childhood in Mississippi to Hollywood.

“There is distance right now. There are a few things that he’s been doing in the public eye that I don’t condone, and I just feel like loving him from afar right now is best for me and my peace,” she told Parade. “But my life with Ray and my connection with him is all throughout the book, and my love for him never wavers.”

These past few months have been a rough watch for Ray J followers. The entertainer was arrested last November after he allegedly pulled a gun on his estranged wife, Princess Love, while on a livestream. The incident earned him six misdemeanor charges as well as a restraining order, which restricted him from seeing Princess Love and their two children. His wife had the protective order amended in February, a month after Ray J was hospitalized for pneumonia and heart pains. He said he almost died from the incident, and claimed he wouldn’t make it past 2027.

The saga of Ray J’s health scare did not end there. During a show in Louisiana, the singer was bleeding from his eyes while performing, but it’s unclear whether the blood was fake and a part of the performance or if a real medical emergency was taking place, as Ray J’s camp claims.

On top of this, the “One Wish” singer is fighting an ongoing legal battle against Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner over the infamous sex tape he made with Kardashian in 2003.

Brandy also recently spoke out about Ray J’s statements against Shyne and Mase after he threatened the two rappers, who claimed on a recent podcast to have been romantically involved with Brandy at the same time. Ray J responded in a now-deleted video, saying “Keep my sister’s name out of your mouth, and if not, I’m gonna slap the f–king daylights out of you when I see you.”

But Brandy said she was more than capable of defending herself. She wrote on Instagram, “I rarely release statements and typically ignore stories about me in the headlines even when they’re false. But when I do decide to stand up for myself, I handle things on my own,” she said. “While I love my brother Ray J, I don’t condone or support the messages he’s shared on social media and have not asked him to defend me in any form.”