Kehlani shares insight on bipolar and BPD diagnosis and mental health journey

Kehlani is speaking candidly about her mental health journey, one year after revealing she had been diagnosed with both bipolar disorder and borderline personality disorder (BPD).

In a recent interview published April 22, the Grammy-winning artist reflected on how the diagnosis has reshaped her life, offering both clarity and responsibility. She explained that while receiving a diagnosis provided answers, it also required consistent effort through treatment and self-awareness.

According to Kehlani, her approach since the diagnosis has included medication, therapy, and alternative healing methods such as somatic therapy. More importantly, she emphasized the value of what she described as a “tool belt of awareness,” which allows her to better recognize early warning signs and emotional triggers.

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She shared that she is now learning how to communicate her needs more openly with those around her. For instance, she has encouraged close friends and family to intervene if they notice behavioral shifts such as lack of sleep, rapid speech, or sudden impulsive decisions, symptoms she associates with potential mental health episodes.

Kehlani first publicly disclosed her diagnosis in April 2025, coinciding with her 30th birthday. At the time, she highlighted the seriousness of BPD, noting its high risk factors, while also expressing gratitude for finally understanding her mental health challenges. She credited structure, discipline, and a commitment to personal growth as key factors in her progress.

The singer also spoke about external stressors that contributed to her mental health struggles, including emotional responses to global events. She described experiencing intense anxiety and paranoia, which ultimately pushed her to seek professional help and led to her diagnosis.

Despite these challenges, 2026 has marked a significant high point in her career. Kehlani earned her first Grammy Award earlier this year, winning Best R&B Performance and Best R&B Song for her track “Folded.” She described the achievement as surreal, especially given the personal obstacles she has faced.

Looking ahead, Kehlani is preparing to release her next project, a self-titled album scheduled for April 24. The upcoming release is expected to reflect both her artistic evolution and her ongoing personal journey.

By speaking openly about her experience, Kehlani continues to contribute to broader conversations around mental health, encouraging awareness, honesty, and support for those navigating similar challenges.