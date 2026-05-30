Ciara Miller trades the Hamptons for the Wild West as Shaboozey’s latest leading lady

Just a few months ago, Bravo fans were rallying around Ciara Miller as she navigated heartbreak, friendship drama, and one of the most talked-about storylines on “Summer House.”

Now, fans say she’s getting the last laugh.

On Thursday, country music star Shaboozey teased the leading lady in the visual for his latest single, “Cowgirl,” with an Instagram carousel captioned “Wild lil’ cowgirl. We got a surprise for y’all…” Friday, the singer shared a behind-the-scenes Reel featuring Ciara twirling into view, dancing together on set, quickly sending social media into celebration mode as fans applauded the casting choice.

For some viewers, the excitement wasn’t just about seeing Miller in a music video. It was about seeing her win.

The moment arrives after a highly publicized season of “Summer House” that left many fans sympathizing with Miller. Much of the conversation centered on the aftermath of her relationship with castmate West Wilson and the complicated dynamics that unfolded within the friend group.

As TheGrio previously reported, Miller later described parts of the situation as a “mindf–k,” while viewers across social media rallied behind her as she worked through feelings of disappointment and betrayal.

That support has only grown.

In April, Miller was announced as one of the latest Black stars to join “Dancing with the Stars,” another career milestone that fans viewed as proof that bigger opportunities were finding her beyond the Bravo universe.



In the months since, she has landed a hosting gig on Peacock’s “Love Island USA: Aftersun,” partnered with major brands including Sonic, Old Navy, and DSW, and expanded her presence beyond Bravo as both a fashion and entertainment personality.

Her appearance alongside Shaboozey is being viewed as yet another chapter in what many supporters are calling her glow-up era.

The collaboration also arrives during a notable chapter in Shaboozey’s career. Earlier this year, the Grammy-winning artist found himself at the center of a national conversation after comments he made about immigrants during his acceptance speech sparked debate online. that he never intended to diminish the role Black Americans played in building the country, Shaboozey emerged from the moment with his first Grammy win intact and a renewed focus on the genre-bending career that has made him one of country music’s most recognizable Black voices.

His latest single, “Cowgirl,” continues that genre-bending approach, blending country influences with contemporary sounds while introducing Miller to a broader audience beyond reality television.

While music video casting announcements don’t always spark major reactions, fans flooded social media with praise for Miller’s appearance, celebrating what they viewed as another example of her moving forward after a difficult year in the public eye.

The response speaks to something bigger than a celebrity cameo.

Reality television viewers often become emotionally invested in the people they watch week after week. When those personalities face public setbacks, audiences frequently root for them to find success elsewhere. For many “Summer House” fans, Miller’s recent career moves—from “Dancing with the Stars” to starring opposite one of music’s hottest artists—feel like exactly that kind of comeback story.

Whether viewers know her as the ICU nurse who transitioned into reality television, the fan favorite from “Summer House,” or now the leading lady in Shaboozey’s latest visual, one thing is clear: plenty of people are enjoying watching Ciara Miller have her moment.