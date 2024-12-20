Still shopping for gifts? Here are 13 last-minute gifts and stocking stuffer ideas by Black-owned brands people will actually want

Christmas is just around the corner, with less than a week to go until the big day.

For some, the signs are clear: dwindling bank accounts and stacks of carefully wrapped presents. For others, the holiday hustle is just beginning. Whether you thrive on last-minute shopping or simply got caught up in the season’s whirlwind, you’re probably still on the hunt for thoughtful, high-quality gifts.

However, with next-day or two-day shipping offered by several big box stores and many major retailers carrying Black-owned brands, a last-minute gift doesn’t have to mean a bad, uninspired gift. Despite popular belief, last-minute gifts can be extremely thoughtful, especially when prioritizing buying them from Black-owned brands, which can also add a unique one-of-a-kind factor.

Figuring out what to get everyone on your list can be challenging when it’s crunch time. Below, we’ve devised 13 last-minute gift ideas you can find by Black-owned brands anyone would be thrilled to receive under the tree or in their stocking.