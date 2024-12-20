Still shopping for gifts? Here are 13 last-minute gifts and stocking stuffer ideas by Black-owned brands people will actually want
Christmas is just around the corner, with less than a week to go until the big day.
For some, the signs are clear: dwindling bank accounts and stacks of carefully wrapped presents. For others, the holiday hustle is just beginning. Whether you thrive on last-minute shopping or simply got caught up in the season’s whirlwind, you’re probably still on the hunt for thoughtful, high-quality gifts.
However, with next-day or two-day shipping offered by several big box stores and many major retailers carrying Black-owned brands, a last-minute gift doesn’t have to mean a bad, uninspired gift. Despite popular belief, last-minute gifts can be extremely thoughtful, especially when prioritizing buying them from Black-owned brands, which can also add a unique one-of-a-kind factor.
Figuring out what to get everyone on your list can be challenging when it’s crunch time. Below, we’ve devised 13 last-minute gift ideas you can find by Black-owned brands anyone would be thrilled to receive under the tree or in their stocking.
1. Something holiday-related
When in doubt — and when running out of time — stay on theme and spring for something related to the holiday you’re celebrating. Ornaments and other small holiday decor items make for great gift gestures around the holidays.
2. Something for the next game night
Who doesn’t love a new game to break out during game night? From card games with probing questions to board games with twists and turns, Black gaming companies continue to launch new and gift-worthy games.
3. Something for the office
Whether you’re shopping for a writer, a stationary junkie, or just someone who enjoys supporting Black-owned businesses, a stationary bundle could be a very welcomed gift.
4. Something cozy to wear
As several regions are experiencing colder temperatures and harsher weather, we could not recommend cozy items like luxury slippers and socks more. There are plenty of styles for both men and women by Black-owned brands to keep your toes toasty by the fireside.
5. Something satin-lined
Hats make for practical and thoughtful last-minute gifts, but you can take it a step further. Make it a satin-lined hat by a Black-owned brand, and you’ll not only give a functional gift but also support Black innovation and progress.
6. Something for their beauty cabinet
Skincare isn’t just one of the biggest lanes in beauty; it’s also one with an increasing number of Black-owned brands. From shaving companies to LED masks to quality soap to face wash and beyond, there are plenty of Black-owned brands offering gift sets, and bundles, at discounted prices to celebrate self-care and support Black entrepreneurship.
7. Something for the home
You truly cannot go wrong with gifting a candle to set the mood or create a restful vibe. Make it not just one from a Black-owned brand but also a seasonal scent such as Home For the Holidays by Mecca Candle Co., and you have a timely, thoughtful, smell-good gift on your hands.
8. Something for the frying pan
Are any foodies or home chefs on your list this year? Well, good news: several major retailers have items by Black-owned food brands on their shelves available to just go grab right now, like Ghetto Gastro’s popular pancake and waffle mix or A Dozen Cousins seasoning packs available at Target.
9. Something to snack on
From flavored popcorn to limited-edition trail mix, seasonal holiday snacks are plentiful and make tasty, much-appreciated last-minute gifts. Black-owned brands like Major’s Project Pop and Symphony Chips make it easy to snack Black.
10. Something to sip on
Wine, top-quality liquor, or even an alcohol-free libation are great last-minute gifts because usually you can get them on your way to the function. From Beyoncé’s brand new whisky Sir Davis to Lewis Hamilton’s alcohol-free tequila Almave to the Mcbride Sisters wine and beyond, there are plenty of Black-owned brands to pick from and toast to the holidays.
11. Something to read
Anyone who loves books would most likely agree you can never have enough. For the book lovers in your life spring for a juicy new title by a Black author like “Symphony of Secrets” by Brendan Slocumb.
12. Something for the kids
Waiting until the last minute for some could mean forfeiting a gift they really wanted to give, like hard-to-come-by toys for young kids. However, with Black-owned brands making one-of-a-kind high-quality toys, such as The Magnus Company, swapping out a sold-out item could lead to a major upgrade and spark the imaginations of your precious little ones.
13. Something they can spend on themselves
Listen, no one, absolutely no one, in this economy, would be mad at a Christmas morning cash app or a gift card to their favorite brand. The ultimate last-minute gift that truly feels like a gift, is a gift card they can use to buy whatever their heart desires!
