Channel your inner ‘Cowboy Carter’ with these Black-owned brands

Whether you’re on your first or hundredth listen of “Cowboy Carter,” Beyoncé has the masses ready to saddle up and hit the rodeo. In addition to igniting a change within the country music scene, the “Texas Hold ‘Em” singer is fueling the growing “cowboy core” fashion trend. Stars like Rihanna and Pharrell Williams are among those who have joined Bey on her sartorial trip, rocking their own spin on classic Western looks.

From cowboy hats to boots to bolo ties to full denim ensembles, fashion lovers from coast to coast seem to be channeling their inner “Wild, Wild West” aesthetic. The phenomenon known as “cowboy core” transcends current trends, and taps into the rugged charm and rich history of cowboys in the American South and West. Despite being largely overlooked in mainstream narratives, Black cowboys held an influential presence within the Western landscape, an impact that has since trickled down into contemporary pop culture.

“When you see cowboys portrayed, you see only a few versions,” said Williams, current director of Louis Vuitton Menswear, as previously reported by theGrio.“You never really get to see what some of the original cowboys looked like. They looked like us. They looked like me. They looked Black. They looked Native American.”

Just as Beyoncé pulled inspiration from Black country music and films for her latest release, Black-owned brands should be at the top of one’s shopping list when building a rodeo-chic wardrobe.

When in doubt, put on a cowboy hat! Hats are the easiest way to sprinkle a bit of Wild West into any outfit.

House of Brims

(Photo: House of Brims)

House of Brims is a Black woman-owned brand that brings a fresh, modern approach to classic hat designs. Founded by Avana McKoy, the brand was inspired by her grandmothers Judith and Peggy, whom she watched style hats no matter the occasion growing up.

“My grandmothers have always inspired me,” McKoy says in a statement on the website. “They have inspired me to create the House of Brims brand, so I dedicate this house to their legacy.”

Shop the brand’s neutral, modern cowboy hats at houseofbrims.com.

B.M. Franklin

(Photo: B.M. Franklin)

“B.M. Franklin fuses classic silhouettes and modern aesthetics to craft pieces reflecting the individuality and personality of the wearer.” This Black-owned brand uses trained artisans to craft creative interpretations of classic hat silhouettes. From straw hats to felt hats, B.M. Franklin offers a little something for everyone by playing with colors and textures.

Explore the brand’s full catalog at bmfranklinco.com

Satin-lined cowboy hats by Kin Apparel

What started as an April Fool’s joke has turned into a limited-edition collection of satin-lined cowboy hats. Kin Apparel is a Black-owned brand best known for its satin-lined products, which allow shoppers to protect their hair without compromising style. Now, curly-haired cowboys and cowgirls will be able to rock cowboy hats while protecting their tresses.

For more details and updates on the upcoming releases, follow @Kinapparel or visit kinapparel.org

Recommended Stories

Whether a pair of “Apple Bottom Jeans” or “Levii’s Jeans,” denim has always been a wardrobe staple. Lately, denim has risen back to the forefront of fashion as denim skirts, overalls, and jumpsuits are all back in style.

Good American

(Photos: Good American)

Understanding how difficult it can be to find a pair of good-fitting jeans, Good American offers quality jeans designed specifically for women’s curves. Offering sizes 00 to 32 plus, the Black-led brand is committed to challenging industry norms about inclusivity. In addition to its jeans, Good American has become known for its denim jumpsuits and dresses, which offer a more flattering look for both slim and curvy girls.

Shop the full collection at goodamerican.com.

Oak and Acorn

(Photo: Oak & Acorn)

Oak and Acorn is a Black-owned sustainable brand with a rebellious approach to fashion. Using co-fibers like hemp, Refibra and Tencel, recycled and repurposed denim, natural indigo artisan textiles and deadstock fabrics, Oak and Acorn’s denim pieces give a remixed, heritage-inspired take on wardrobe classics.

shop-oakacorn.com

CMB Denim

(Photo: CMB Denim)

Charles Miller Brand (CMB) Denim is a 100% American-made, 100% Black-owned brand offering a mix of jeans, T-shirts, and flannels for both men and women. Inspired by their time serving in the military, Charles and Tara Miller used their travels to inform the quality of CMB Denim’s pieces.

cmbdenim.com

Beyoncé’s “Cowboy Carter” rollout has fans ready to hop on a horse and ride to the Zydeco. However, before joining in on the next line dance, consider investing in a pair of stylish cowboy boots.

Brother Vellies

(Photo: Brother Vellies)

Founded by Aurora James, Brother Vellies is a luxury accessories brand that produces unique handmade artisanally crafted pieces. Playing with a variety of textures, including cowhide and calfhair, the brand adds Western flair to modern pieces like mules and high-heeled boots. Similarly, Brother Vellies remixed the classic leather and suede cowboy boot silhouette with the use of handpainted designs, fringe detailing and more.

Shop at brothervellies.com and Nordstrom.com

MCD Boots and Things

(Photo: MCD Boots and Things)

MCD Boots and Things is a Black-woman-owned company dedicated to providing high-quality products both online and in its store in Byram, Mississippi. From unique cowboy boots to hats to standout belt buckles, MCD is a one-stop shop for cowboy-inspired statement pieces.

Explore MCD Boots and Things online at micherridolls.com.

