8 ways to actually support the Black community this holiday season

In the aftermath of the 2024 presidential election, blue friendship bracelets have caught on as a trend. Many self-identified allies, predominantly white women, have advised wearing them as a sign to show they didn’t vote for the current president-elect — and, in some cases, as a show of solidarity with Black women.

However, many have begun criticizing the accessory “movement” as performative. A growing consensus sees it as simply another in a long line of misguided attempts to show allyship, a la the black squares of 2020 or the safety pins of 2016.

Regardless, it’s clear that people are looking for ways to show their support, have an impact, or do something meaningful. There may also be those who are trying to prioritize joy and get into the holiday spirit, though it may feel challenging this season. To both camps, we say: Why reinvent the wheel? As the holidays near, instead of rushing to fulfill wishlists, you could kick your gift-giving off by supporting Black brands that are already doing the work in their own ways.

There are plenty of Black brands and impactful initiatives that are driving the needle forward on Black progress. Below, we’ve gathered eight brands from beauty, lifestyle, fashion, wine and spirits, and beyond. And we’ve even found an alternative to blue friendship bracelets! Who knows — kicking off the holidays by giving may be just the thing to get you in the spirit.