8 ways to actually support the Black community this holiday season
In the aftermath of the 2024 presidential election, blue friendship bracelets have caught on as a trend. Many self-identified allies, predominantly white women, have advised wearing them as a sign to show they didn’t vote for the current president-elect — and, in some cases, as a show of solidarity with Black women.
However, many have begun criticizing the accessory “movement” as performative. A growing consensus sees it as simply another in a long line of misguided attempts to show allyship, a la the black squares of 2020 or the safety pins of 2016.
Regardless, it’s clear that people are looking for ways to show their support, have an impact, or do something meaningful. There may also be those who are trying to prioritize joy and get into the holiday spirit, though it may feel challenging this season. To both camps, we say: Why reinvent the wheel? As the holidays near, instead of rushing to fulfill wishlists, you could kick your gift-giving off by supporting Black brands that are already doing the work in their own ways.
There are plenty of Black brands and impactful initiatives that are driving the needle forward on Black progress. Below, we’ve gathered eight brands from beauty, lifestyle, fashion, wine and spirits, and beyond. And we’ve even found an alternative to blue friendship bracelets! Who knows — kicking off the holidays by giving may be just the thing to get you in the spirit.
1. The Fifteen Percent Pledge shop
The Fifteen Percent Pledge, founded by designer Aurora James, continues to hold major big box stores accountable for the lack of diversity on their shelves while also pushing Black brands forward. The organization also has a curated store featuring a wide variety of Black brands available now.
2. Hope for Flowers
The brand Hope for Flowers is Black-owned, offers sustainably sourced fashion, and regularly hosts free events, such as creative workshops for all ages, through its Arts Enrichment Programs.
3. Good Man Brand
Co-founded by NFL star Russell Wilson, Good Man Brand sells quality neutral menswear for the “man-on-the-move.” A percentage of the proceeds also go towards Wilson’s Why Not You Foundation.
4. Akola
There’s no better way to show solidarity with Black women than by actually supporting them — like purchasing from the artisans at Akola, who produce ethically made handcrafted jewelry, including bracelets.
5. The Lip Bar
Help someone on your list expand their makeup stash while also benefiting Black and brown entrepreneurs with a shopping spree at The Lip Bar. The makeup brand doesn’t just carry products that benefit Black organizations, like its HBCU lip gloss collection; the Black woman-founded brand also launched the Bawse Ventures grant, which has awarded $35,000 to four different businesses.
6. McBride Sisters wine & Uncle Nearest whiskey
For those on your list who like to imbibe, if you gift them a case of She Can wines or a bottle of Uncle Nearest Whiskey, you’re also supporting Black folks and women in business. She Can, by McBride Sisters Wine, donates proceeds to its She Can Fund, which helps women succeed in male-dominated industries. Meanwhile, from reclaiming the legacy of Tennessee Whiskey as Black history to benefiting HBCUs and more through multiple initiatives, buying a bottle of Uncle Nearest goes a long way.
7. BLK & Bold coffee
Keep the cups overflowing for any coffee fanatics on your list while also doing your part to help the nation’s at-risk youth. Proceeds from BLK & Bold coffee sales go towards programs supporting America’s systematically undervalued youth populations.
8. The birthFUND
Some are very moved by donations to organizations on their behalf or inspired by their interests. Show your support for the Black mothers in your life by donating to the birthFUND for any end-of-year giving. The organization, launched by Elaine Welteroth, helps give women the funds necessary to hire the potentially life-saving care of a midwife or doula.
