8 ways to actually support the Black community this holiday season

Kay Wicker
Nov 11, 2024
gift guide 2024, Black-owned brands, holidays 2024, holiday shopping, gifts the give back, theGrio.com
(Photo credit: Adobe Stock)

In the aftermath of the 2024 presidential election, blue friendship bracelets have caught on as a trend. Many self-identified allies, predominantly white women, have advised wearing them as a sign to show they didn’t vote for the current president-elect — and, in some cases, as a show of solidarity with Black women.

However, many have begun criticizing the accessory “movement” as performative. A growing consensus sees it as simply another in a long line of misguided attempts to show allyship, a la the black squares of 2020 or the safety pins of 2016.

Regardless, it’s clear that people are looking for ways to show their support, have an impact, or do something meaningful. There may also be those who are trying to prioritize joy and get into the holiday spirit, though it may feel challenging this season. To both camps, we say: Why reinvent the wheel? As the holidays near, instead of rushing to fulfill wishlists, you could kick your gift-giving off by supporting Black brands that are already doing the work in their own ways.

There are plenty of Black brands and impactful initiatives that are driving the needle forward on Black progress. Below, we’ve gathered eight brands from beauty, lifestyle, fashion, wine and spirits, and beyond. And we’ve even found an alternative to blue friendship bracelets! Who knows — kicking off the holidays by giving may be just the thing to get you in the spirit.

1. The Fifteen Percent Pledge shop

Victoria Monét, Carl Banks, Michael Strahan, the Fifteen Percent Pledge, Aurora James, Emma Grede, Off-White, Grace Wales Bonner, Howard, Good American, Michael B. Jordan, Idris Elba, Chloe and Halle Bailey, Lori Harvey, Issa Rae, Keke Palmer, theGrio.com
Credit: (Image: Courtesy of The Fifteen Percent Pledge)

The Fifteen Percent Pledge, founded by designer Aurora James, continues to hold major big box stores accountable for the lack of diversity on their shelves while also pushing Black brands forward. The organization also has a curated store featuring a wide variety of Black brands available now.

Related: Aurora James discusses New York Urban League honor and Fearless Fund ruling: ‘We are in an attention economy’

Follow us on MSN to see more exclusive content.

2. Hope for Flowers

Hope for Flowers, 2024 gift guide, Black brands, Black fashion, theGrio.com
Credit: Hope for Flowers

The brand Hope for Flowers is Black-owned, offers sustainably sourced fashion, and regularly hosts free events, such as creative workshops for all ages, through its Arts Enrichment Programs.

Related: Mariah Carey has officially declared ‘It’s time’ for the holidays


 Follow us on MSN to see more exclusive content.

3. Good Man Brand

Good Man Brand, Russell Wilson, Black fashion, Black brands, gift guide 2024, theGrio.com
Credit: Good Man Brand

Co-founded by NFL star Russell Wilson, Good Man Brand sells quality neutral menswear for the “man-on-the-move.” A percentage of the proceeds also go towards Wilson’s Why Not You Foundation.

Related: Ciara reveals the moment she knew Russell Wilson was ‘the one’

Follow us on MSN to see more exclusive content.

4. Akola

Akola, gift guide 2024, Black jewelry brands, theGrio.com
Credit: Akola

There’s no better way to show solidarity with Black women than by actually supporting them — like purchasing from the artisans at Akola, who produce ethically made handcrafted jewelry, including bracelets.

Related: Megan Thee Stallion reminds teens they are ‘never a bother’ with new mental health initiative

Follow us on MSN to see more exclusive content.

5. The Lip Bar

The Lib Bar, gift guide 2024, Black brands, Black makeup brands, theGrio.com
Credit: The Lip Bar

Help someone on your list expand their makeup stash while also benefiting Black and brown entrepreneurs with a shopping spree at The Lip Bar. The makeup brand doesn’t just carry products that benefit Black organizations, like its HBCU lip gloss collection; the Black woman-founded brand also launched the Bawse Ventures grant, which has awarded $35,000 to four different businesses.

Related: Beauty lovers, it’s the season to score at the annual Sephora Savings Event

Follow us on MSN to see more exclusive content.

6. McBride Sisters wine & Uncle Nearest whiskey

Mcbride Sisters wine, Uncle Nearest, She Can Wines, gift guide 2024, Black wine brand, Black whiskey brand, theGrio.com
Credit: McBride Sisters/Uncle Nearest

For those on your list who like to imbibe, if you gift them a case of She Can wines or a bottle of Uncle Nearest Whiskey, you’re also supporting Black folks and women in business. She Can, by McBride Sisters Wine, donates proceeds to its She Can Fund, which helps women succeed in male-dominated industries. Meanwhile, from reclaiming the legacy of Tennessee Whiskey as Black history to benefiting HBCUs and more through multiple initiatives, buying a bottle of Uncle Nearest goes a long way.

Related: Beyoncés whiskey launch SirDavis is right on trend

Follow us on MSN to see more exclusive content.

7. BLK & Bold coffee

BLK & Bold coffee, gift guide 2024, theGrio.com
Credit: BLK & Bold coffee

Keep the cups overflowing for any coffee fanatics on your list while also doing your part to help the nation’s at-risk youth. Proceeds from BLK & Bold coffee sales go towards programs supporting America’s systematically undervalued youth populations.

Related: Jimmy Butler’s resort-like home features its very own coffee shop

Follow us on MSN to see more exclusive content.

8. The birthFUND

Elaine Welteroth, birthFUND, Kelly Rowland, Black maternal health, midwives, doulas, theGrio.com
Credit: Photo by Gilbert Flores/WWD via Getty Images

Some are very moved by donations to organizations on their behalf or inspired by their interests. Show your support for the Black mothers in your life by donating to the birthFUND for any end-of-year giving. The organization, launched by Elaine Welteroth, helps give women the funds necessary to hire the potentially life-saving care of a midwife or doula.

Related: Elaine Welteroth and Serena Williams take on America’s maternal health crisis

Follow us on MSN to see more exclusive content.

Mentioned in this article:

More About:

You Might Like

TheGrio endorses Kamala Harris

TheGrio endorses Kamala Harris

By TheGrio

A person is dead and 16 are hurt after a shooting at Tuskegee University; 1 arrest made

A person is dead and 16 are hurt after a shooting at Tuskegee University; 1 arrest made

By TheGrio

Quincy Jones escaped death at least twice in his life

Quincy Jones escaped death at least twice in his life

By TheGrio

She Vanished After Leaving Work In 2000, And Her Remains Were Found In A Wooded Area Over Two Years Later, But Her Killer Remains At Large

She Vanished After Leaving Work In 2000, And Her Remains Were Found In A Wooded Area Over Two Years Later, But Her Killer Remains At Large

By Chip Chick

A Murder Suspect Has Been Charged With Kidnapping A Texas Woman Who Disappeared In April, But She Still Remains Missing

A Murder Suspect Has Been Charged With Kidnapping A Texas Woman Who Disappeared In April, But She Still Remains Missing

By Chip Chick

His Sister’s Outraged That He Left Her Kid With A Friend, But She Ghosted Him All Day And Was Hours Late To Pick Up Her Son

His Sister’s Outraged That He Left Her Kid With A Friend, But She Ghosted Him All Day And Was Hours Late To Pick Up Her Son

By Chip Chick