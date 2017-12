Dr. Umar Johnson has shared with the world the fact that he is under investigation over his psychology license after being contacted by the Pennsylvania Bureau of Professional and Occupational Affairs. They are calling into question the validity of said license.

He posted a notice on Twitter that said he would be giving a “farewell tour.”

Dr. Johnson elaborated on Instagram, writing that he sometimes questions why he started his campaign in the first place.

“Sometimes I ask myself why did I start this campaign, I’m ready to return all the donations and move to Afrika, in an effort to give our boys a school they deserve I’ve had countless coons consistently harass white people in the power structure until they’ve decided to strip me of my credentials, arrest my fund, and audit me.

“Hundreds of phone calls to my degree granting institutions harassing them about my credentials, the same questions over & over again on every radio show, countless social network jokes & campaigns to diminish the credibility of the one man Black parents can count on to assist for free with saving their children from the mental health & mis-education systems, this is the thanks I get for helping to save a generation of Black boys,” he said in one of the worlds longest run on sentences.

“On top of all the betrayals I’ve had my own father join in on the fun. This Kwanzaa tour will be my farewell conscious community tour for a while. I’m taking a break from social network as well. I need to take care of me now. I will keep pushing for the school until my detractors successfully kill that campaign also. Whether we succeed or fail just know that my intentions were honorable, and I tried my best, this is another victory for the mentally enslaved….”