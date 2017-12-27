Barack Obama is America’s Most Admired Man in a new Gallup poll.

The former president edged out a win over the sitting president, Donald Trump. It’s a rare result, since, for the most part, Americans will name the current president as Most Admired Man. But Trump’s unpopularity kept him from the top spot, by a margin of 3 percent.

“Trump’s unpopularity is holding him back from winning the most admired distinction,” Gallup’s Jeffrey Jones wrote. “The incumbent president is the usual winner, since he is arguably the most prominent figure in the country — but when the president is unpopular, other well-known and well-liked men have been able to finish first.”

Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton top the lists

While Obama tops the Most Admired Men list, Hillary Clinton has topped the Most Admired Woman list. Michelle Obama was just behind Clinton on that list, with 7 percent to Clinton’s 9 percent.

Both Obama and Clinton have topped the respective lists for the past decade. Obama held the top spot starting in 2008, after his election, but this year is the first time he topped the list as a former president. With 10 wins, Obama comes in second place for the man with the most “Most Admired” wins. Dwight Eisenhower won it 12 times.

As for Clinton, she has held the top spot for 16 years straight, though she had won the title 22 times. That means she has won the title more than any other woman, with Eleanor Roosevelt coming in second with 13 wins.

Also notable is the fact that Bill Clinton was not on the Top Ten list at all this year, ending a 25-year streak.

As for the rest of Americans, one quarter cannot name someone for the top spot. Another 9 percent name a friend or relative as their most admired man, with 13 percent doing the same for most admired woman.