Prince Harry grills Barack Obama in hilarious rapid-fire interview

The former US president avoids question on whether he wears boxers of briefs

On Wednesday, the BBC aired an interview between Prince Harry and Barack Obama.

The 40-minute interview featured a series of rapid-fire questions in which Harry asked Obama to choose between two options. For example, Obama prefers gum over cigarettes, the Queen of England over the band Queen, and Michael Jordan over LeBron James.

When Harry asked Obama to choose between “The Good Wife” or “Suits,” the former president was sure to pick the show that propelled Harry’s fiance, Meghan Markle, to fame.

“Suits, obviously,” Obama said.

“Great, great, great answer,” Harry replied.

Obama did get stumped on one choice: Chris Rock or Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson.

“That’s an interesting question. I like them both,” he said.

But there was one question Obama refused to answer: boxers or briefs.

“Sorry we don’t answer those questions,” Obama said, getting Harry to laugh at his response.

Life after the White House

In more serious moments, the interview veered into territory about Obama’s life since his presidency.

Since leaving office, Obama said, he has more control of his schedule, which he thoroughly enjoys. But that doesn’t mean he’s stopped caring or trying to improve the country.

“I still care about making sure that the United States and the world is a place where kids get a decent education. Where people who are willing to work hard are able to find a job that pays a living wage. That we’re conserving the amazing resources of our planet so that future generations can enjoy the beauty of this place. Like we did,” Obama said.

A Trump reference with no name drop

Obama also seemed to call out his successor, but as usual, he didn’t use Donald Trump‘s name.

“One of the dangers of the internet is that people can have entirely different realities. They can be cocooned in information that reinforces their current biases,” Obama said in calling out social media use by powerful people.

“The question has to do with how do we harness this technology in a way that allows a multiplicity of voices, allows a diversity of views, but doesn’t lead to a Balkanization of society and allows ways of finding common ground.”

Even though he didn’t name Trump specifically, it’s impossible to see a social media callout and not think of the president with Twitter fingers.