Cardi B sparks breakup rumors with missing engagement ring

Is there trouble in paradise for the hip-hop power couple?

Cardi B has fans wondering if her wedding is ever going to happen.

The “Bodak Yellow” rapper didn’t wear her flashy engagement ring to a New Year’s Eve party, prompting the rumor mill to speculate on whether or not she and fiancé Offset had called off their engagement.

The eight-carat bling was missing in New York during the celebration ringing in the new year. And with Cardi B starting out the year without her ring, fans are worried.

Cheating rumors

On top of the missing ring, Cardi B and Offset have been plagued by drama recently.

After Offset‘s phone was reportedly hacked, a video allegedly shot by Offset surfaced online that featured another woman. A clip with a nude Cardi B also surfaced.

However, it was the video with another woman that prompted rumors of cheating. But with an alleged sex video also posted online, it looked like the hip-hop power couple was still going strong. Even with Cardi B insisting that the clip was a joke, it still seemed to suggest that they knew how to have fun.

After all, what better way to combat breakup rumors than to show that they are still enjoying each other?

Cardi B has reportedly launched an investigation into the leaks and plans to pursue legal action against the party responsible.

A different tune

But last week, Cardi B seemed to send a different message to her fiancé.

“I let a n—a know though. You do that s–t again, you gon lose your wife,” she said onstage.

It seemed to be a warning to Offset about his cheating ways. And if the lack of a ring is anything to go by, she may well have been serious.

Cardi B has not yet officially commented on the latest round of breakup rumors between herself and Offset.