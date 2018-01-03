Al Roker wasn’t going to just stand by when a Twitter user blasted Hoda Kotb’s promotion on the “Today” show.

The user in question blasted NBC’s choice, writing, “Sorry Hoda ur great with Kathylee but not as anchor. Was looking for a seasoned man – guess NBC doesn’t have one.”

But Al Roker saw that and wasn’t going to stand for it.

“Sounds like you want a steak, not an anchor,” the weatherman tweeted at the user.

Accused of discrimination, the user tried to backtrack, explaining, “It’s not a gender issue but rather personality. You all are in hype over the wrong issue.”

But once again, Roker wasn’t going to let her get away with anything.

“I guess ‘seasoned man’ has nothing to do with gender. I misunderstood. Have a great day,” he wrote.

Hoda Kotb and Savannah Guthrie now rule the day

Kotb had filled in for Matt Lauer after he was fired over a wave of allegations of sexual misconduct. She and Savannah Guthrie had been co-hosting the show since November, and now, the change is permanent.

NBC News chairman Andy Lack announced the change shortly before the show aired in a memo that read, “Over the past several weeks, Hoda has seamlessly stepped into the co-anchor role alongside Savannah, and the two have quickly hit the ground running. They have an undeniable connection with each other and most importantly, with viewers, a hallmark of ‘Today.'”

“This has to be the most popular decision NBC News has ever made,” Guthrie said on Tuesday.

“There’s no one I’d rather be sitting next to in 2018 than you,” Kotb replied.

It seems particularly fitting that Kotb’s new position means that the “Today” show has two women leading the lineup for the first time ever. In the wake of sexual misconduct allegations against Lauer, that means the show no longer has its one man, one woman setup. And, at least in the short term, it looks like “Today” has enjoyed higher ratings since Lauer left and the ladies took over.