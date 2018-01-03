WINNING: Love & Hip Hop Miami star Amara LaNegra inks multi-album record deal

That didn’t take long.

This week, the world was introduced to a new batch of talent on Love & Hip Hop Miami, and it looks like the series’ breakout star is already making her mark on the music scene.

Amara La Negra is no newbie to the business, but she’s certainly on her way to megastar status. The brown-skinned beauty has been making big moves in the urban Latin space for years since she was a child star on Univision’s Sábado Gigante.

Now, she’s going mainstream thanks to her new show and new, multi-album record deal with Fast Life Entertainment and BMG.

“I’m still in shock! At times, I am caught pinching myself because there is a part of me that still is in awe of being signed to a franchise that will heighten my success,” she said in a statement. “It is a feeling of a different level of hunger because I have prayed for this so much that it feels unreal! I am humbly honored to have a team that continues to believe in me. Having a pioneer in the music arena like Zach seeing the potential in my musical craft and talent. I am thankful for my team at Fast Life Ent. Worldwide and BMG for this opportunity as an artist. And I cannot wait for my fans to hear my new music.”

According to reports, Amara will be dropping new music early this year and is working with renowned producers Rock City, who have crafted hits for Nicki Minaj, Beyonce and Rihanna among others.

Looks like Cardi B may have some competition on her hands…