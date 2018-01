Bruno Mars and Cardi B just dropped a new music video for the remix of Mars’ song “Finesse,” and they completely nailed it.

The music video itself clearly takes its inspiration from the 90s, much like the song, and sees the two artists busting moves on a set that looks a lot like In Living Color.

Everything from the fashion and hairstyles to the set itself is a magical blast from the past.

Check it out below and let us know what you think of the remix!