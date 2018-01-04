A man was reportedly arrested and charged with shooting and killing Rihanna‘s cousin.

Shawayne Dashawn Williams, 23, made his first court appearance on Wednesday, according to the Nation News. He was charged with murdering Tavon Kaiseen Alleyne on the day after Christmas and remanded to prison until his next court appearance on Jan. 31.

Alleyne, 21, had reportedly been walking close by his home in Barbados on Tuesday when he was shot several times. The shooter then fled the scene.

Rihanna mourns

After Alleyne died, his cousin, Rihanna, took to Instagram to mourn his passing and to call for an end to gun violence.

“RIP cousin… can’t believe it was just last night that I held you in my arms! Never thought that would be the last time I felt the warmth in your body!!! Love you always man!” she wrote.

Rihanna and Alleyne clearly had a close relationship, as evidenced by the many pictures Rihanna posted of the two of them together. His Instagram account also features many images of Rihanna and words of love and support for her.

On her birthday, for example, Alleyne posted, “Every day we are happy to have you in our lives. Happy Birthday cousin, we really love you. Your presence in my life is a source of joy and happiness. To my favorite cousin, may all your dreams and wishes come true. #LoveYouLoads #wishyoumanymoretocome.”

Several of Rihanna’s fans and friends sent their condolences after the post, offering prayers and support in her time of grief.