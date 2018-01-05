Mary J Blige finally gets her star on Hollywood Walk of Fame

Diddy will help honor the Queen of hip-hop and soul in ceremony on Jan. 11

Mary J. Blige is about to receive a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

On Jan. 11, Blige will get her star in the recording category. The ceremony will also feature Diddy as part of the unveiling.

“Mary J. Blige is one of the most popular singers of our generation. Fans will be thrilled to see her star on the Boulevard as her career milestones are celebrated on this very famous sidewalk,” said Ana Martinez, producer of the Walk of Fame ceremonies.

Blige has got to be proud of this big week. She is also headed to the Golden Globes for her role in Mudbound, which landed her a nomination for the best actress in a supporting role in any motion picture.