Amara La Negra is making headlines after fighting back against haters who accused the brown-skinned beauty of donning blackface.
The Miami-born singer of Dominican descent has been vocal about her Afro-Latina roots, and she’s not backing down from her critics.
Last week, she posted a video of herself as a child that proves she has been proudly rocking her natural look her entire life.
The Love & Hip Hop Miami star made her small screen debut on the Vh1 series and was immediately forced to defend her look to a producer who called her a “Nutella Queen.” THe producer also asked her to look “a little bit more Beyoncé, a little less Macy Gray” and insisted she couldn’t be elegant in an afro.
Since so many folks feel the need to hate on the gorgeous girl’s look, we’ve compiled a few fabulous snapshots that show off her breathtaking beauty.
10. Charming Child
Well Yea I guess I was Born in a “Black Face Body!” Its funny that I even have to go through this and show you baby pictures or videos to prove to blogs and people on social media that my skin color is not airbrushed or spray tanned nor do I take melanin shots to be black! This shit is hilarious 😂 however this is one of my favorite baby videos. I started when I was four years old doing beauty pageants, working on TV, commercials, etc. I have always been sassy & confident! Iv always been Naturally curvy Hips, Thighs, butt lol Thanks Mom/Dad lmao.. and Yess Thats My Hair! Back Then I used Braids… ( These days you gotta explain it all… Im Being Questioned every single part of my body 🤣🤣🤣)