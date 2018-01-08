The Dominican siger has been vocal about her Afro-Latina roots and is not backing down

Amara La Negra is making headlines after fighting back against haters who accused the brown-skinned beauty of donning blackface.

The Miami-born singer of Dominican descent has been vocal about her Afro-Latina roots, and she’s not backing down from her critics.

Last week, she posted a video of herself as a child that proves she has been proudly rocking her natural look her entire life.

The Love & Hip Hop Miami star made her small screen debut on the Vh1 series and was immediately forced to defend her look to a producer who called her a “Nutella Queen.” THe producer also asked her to look “a little bit more Beyoncé, a little less Macy Gray” and insisted she couldn’t be elegant in an afro.

Since so many folks feel the need to hate on the gorgeous girl’s look, we’ve compiled a few fabulous snapshots that show off her breathtaking beauty.