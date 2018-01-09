Cardi B and Offset’s relationship is getting so publicly rocky that Maury Povich has offered to step in with a lie detector test.

Recently, rumors that Offset cheated on Cardi B got new life when video surfaced of him in bed with another woman. This was on top of the video in December that showed him allegedly getting naked with a different woman.

With so many rumors swirling, Povich offered to help out, tweeting a message to Cardi B on Friday: “.@iamcardib if you ever need a Lie Detector Test or have more relationship drama…you know you can always call Uncle Maury!”

“Cardi B. seems to be having some trust issues in her personal life,” the talk show host later explained to Us Weekly. “My show deals with these types of complicated situations on a daily basis. We would love to help Cardi B. uncover the truth.”

— Meghan Markle deletes Facebook, Instagram & Twitter accounts ahead of royal wedding —

.@iamcardib if you ever need a Lie Detector Test or have more relationship drama…you know you can always call Uncle Maury! — The Maury Show (@TheMAURYShow) January 5, 2018

Cryptic posts on social media

As for Cardi B herself, the “Bodak Yellow” singer seemed to confirm the cheating rumors vague posts on Twitter and Instagram.

“I’m going to make a decision in my own times with my heart and mind,” she wrote in a tweet that has since been deleted. “I don’t need to be rushed or be told what to do. It’s my life! I belong to me not the world.”

According to screenshots obtained by Media Take Out, she also took to Instagram to opine, “Well if people are talking about it and keep asking me how I feel about the situation why not let them know? Right or wrong? No, it’s not right for a n—– to cheat… But what you want me to do? Go f**k me another n—-? Start all over again and get cheated on again? This sh** happens to everyone. People handle they relationship different soo.”

It’s not yet clear what this means for Offset and Cardi B… or if the wedding is still even on.