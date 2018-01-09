Trump thinks he can beat Oprah Winfrey in a presidential face-off

The bombastic leader was surprisingly composed in talking match up against TV mogul

President Donald Trump has finally responded to talks of Oprah Winfrey running against him in the 2020 presidential election.

During a meeting with lawmakers on immigration, Trump was asked by the press about his thoughts on a possible Winfrey face-off.

Trump begins by saying “I’ll beat O..,” before he stopped mid-sentence to flip the script: “Oprah would be a lot of fun.”

The usually bombastic leader was surprisingly composed during his response.

“I don’t think she’s going to run,” Trump said. “I did one of her last shows … I like Oprah,” he added. “I know her very well.”

Trump addresses the Oprah hype… pic.twitter.com/aLqQyf91Vv — Axios (@axios) January 9, 2018

The speech that started it all

Since she delivered her inspiring speech at the Golden Globes, the country chanting for Winfrey to run for president in 2020.

While accepting the Cecil B. DeMille award for Lifetime Achievement, Winfrey honored Recy Taylor and all the women who have taken a stand against sexual assault and inequality.

“For too long, women have not been heard or believed if they dare speak the truth to the power of those men. But their time is up,” Winfrey said.

“In my career, what I’ve always tried my best to do, whether on television or through film, is to say something about how men and women really behave. To say how we experience shame, how we love and how we rage, how we fail, how we retreat, persevere, and how we overcome,” she added.

“I’ve interviewed and portrayed people who’ve withstood some of the ugliest things life can throw at you, but the one quality all of them seem to share is an ability to maintain hope for a brighter morning, even during our darkest nights.”

Trump’s a HUGE fan

If Winfrey did run, it would be an interesting matchup, considering her opponent is such a huge fan of hers.

Trump has tweeted about Oprah over a dozen times and posted her inspirational messages and quotes. For example, when she started the Oprah Winfrey Network in 2012, he said that she would succeed because “she knows how to win.”

In that same year, he also tweeted that he “adored” Oprah.

“By the way, where is @Oprah?” he tweeted. “4 years ago she strongly supported Obama–now she is silent. Anyway, who cares, I adore Oprah.”

Even earlier than that, Trump even suggested that he would like her as his running mate when he eventually ran for president.

“Well, I really haven’t gotten quite there yet. Oprah, I love Oprah. Oprah would always be my first choice. Oprah, your competitor, right? She’s really a great woman, though, she is a terrific woman. She’s somebody that’s very special. I think, if she’d do it, she’d be fantastic. She’s popular, she’s brilliant, she’s a wonderful woman,” he said in 1999 on “Larry King Live.”