After two months and two days (but hey, who’s counting), fans of Kim Kardashian may now see an unfiltered photo of the newest addition to the West family, the precious Chicago West.

And if you love a good baby picture as much as we do, this was definitely worth the wait.

Up until now, the buzz savvy Kardashian has used filters on every pic posted on social media for the “privacy” of her baby. However, she posted the pic on Instagram earlier today without any added filters and added the simple caption, “Morning cutie”

Chicago West Makes Her Debut

The couple’s third child, Chicago West, was born in Los Angeles on January 15 via a Black surrogate, weighing 7 lbs. and 6 ounces, according to TMZ. At the time of birth, Kardashian was present in the delivery room and the first person to have skin-to-skin contact with the baby girl.

Kardashian and Kanye West also share a 4-year-old daughter, North West, and a son, Saint West, who is 2.

The Path To Surrogacy

As revealed on her reality show Keeping Up With The Kardashians, Kardashian suffers from a condition called placenta accreta, which makes another pregnancy potentially life-threatening. Therefore, the couple chose the option of surrogacy.

The couple reportedly agreed to pay an agency $68,850. The cost included $45,000 in 10, $4,500 monthly installments, with the surrogate receiving $5,000 for each additional child if there are multiple and $4,000 if she loses reproductive organs.

The surrogate was required to refrain from smoking, drinking, or doing drugs during the pregnancy, as well as avoid the use of hot tubs and saunas. Other prohibitions include handling or changing cat litter, apply hair dye, drinking more than one caffeinated beverage per day, or eating raw fish. She was also required to abstain from sex for three weeks after embryo implantation, and to restrict sexual activity leading up to the pregnancy.

Kardashian and West, for their part, agreed to “assume the legal and parental responsibilities for any child… that may possess any congenital or other abnormalities or defects.”