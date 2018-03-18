Many black musicians have come out to support Bruno Mars amidst claims that he’s culturally appropriating black music, and now Stevie Wonder is adding his two cents to the debate.

Simply put: He thinks this is all some BS.

Friday night, TMZ caught up with Wonder in Beverly Hills as he was leaving Mr. Chow’s restaurant, and asked what he thought of the claims made by activist Seren Sensei, who called out Mars for being nothing more than a karaoke singer who “plays up his racial ambiguity to be able to do cross-genre and go into different places.”

“Honestly, here is the deal,” the “Isn’t She Lovely” singer told the entertainment news site. “God created music for everyone to enjoy so we can not limit ourselves with people’s fears and insecurities.”

“He is a great talent so the other stuff is just bull***t,” he added.

It appears a lot of people agree with the music legend. Celebrities and fans alike have pointed out that in a world full of actual ‘culture vultures’, Bruno Mars always pays homage to the black artists who inspire his Grammy award-winning music – therefore making him the wrong target for what is otherwise a valid argument.

