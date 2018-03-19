Black Panther shows no signs of slowing down a month after its release.

Over the weekend, the film held on to its No.1 spot at the box office despite the highly-anticipated release of Tomb Raider. The reboot that stars Alicia Vikander only raked in $23.5 million on its opening weekend while Black Panther earned another $27 million on its fifth weekend out.

The Ryan Coogler-directed Marvel flick that has already brought in over a billion bucks globally continues to break records and is currently the 18th highest-grossing film of all time. It’s also the second-fastest film to earn $600 million domestically at 31 days, behind Star Wars: The Force Awakens, which crossed that marker just 12 days after its release.

Black Panther is the No. 2 superhero film release of all time, behind The Dark Knight.

We will have to wait and see if the upcoming John Boyega flick, Pacific Rim Uprising, will provide some competition for Black Panther when it hits theaters this week.

Black Panther has been applauded for its diversity as a big-budget superhero movie with a largely Black cast. Set in the fictional African nation of Wakanda, Chadwick Boseman stars as the lead and has a supporting cast that includes Angela Bassett, Forest Whitaker, Winston Duke, Letitia Wright, Lupita Nyong’o, Danai Gurira and Michael B. Jordan among others.

And breakout stars Letitia Wright (Princess Shuri) and Winston Duke (M’Baku) have made quite the splash since the film opened in February.

“My experience before [Black Panther] felt incredibly limited when it came to the type of opportunities I was engaging with,” Duke told Essence. “I was always relegated to the muscle—who was non-thinking and just a tool to be used by someone else—an athlete, or a bad guy who was bad for no reason. There wasn’t a lot of nuance offered with the characters.”

With Black Panther‘s continuing success, we’re guessing we will see a lot more from these talented stars.