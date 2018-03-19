Miki Riddick has left her best high school days behind her, but the 19-year-old is paying it forward by letting a girl in need have a night to remember in her prom gown.

According toYahoo, Riddick posted a photo of herself in the sparkly sequined prom gown she wore on her own big night in 2016 on Instagram and thought I’d be a good idea to let another teen wear it for free.

“Hi, I’m willing to let a girl in *need* use my prom dress.” To sweeten the generous deal she added: “I have shoes for you as well as a makeup artist if you need that as well. NOT CHARGING YOU ANYTHING, JUST HAVE A GREAT NIGHT!!!!!”

Miki Riddick received an overwhelming response and tons of supportive messages.

“I didn’t expect it to get this much attention at all,” she says. “It’s something I’d do on a normal day for anyone. I’m really happy this all happened though.”

Riddick’s post went viral and she quickly found her young lady in need.

“April 28 IS BOOKED,” she tweeted, showing off a photo of the girl in the dress. But Riddick later deleted the tweet.

Now other young ladies are following suit and lending out their old prom dresses to help other young ladies who can’t afford to glam up for the special night.

“So many people are inspired to be selfless now in their everyday acts,” Miki Riddick says. “I want things like this to not be so abnormal.”

Celebrity shine

NBA star Chris Paul and his wife Jada Paul have also been making prom wishes come true for girls.

According to Essence.com, the all-star couple Jada Paul loves hosting her fabulous Prom Dress Giveaway.

Last year the Paul’s hosted more than 125 high school seniors in the Los Angeles area. The NBA star shared his support on Instagram.

“Shoutout to my wife @jada_ap, the volunteers and all the sponsors that made our Foundation’s 6th Annual Prom Dress Giveaway a success!! #BeAQueen #ChrisPaulFamilyFoundation,” shared the Los Angeles Clippers’ point guard.

