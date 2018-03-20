As racist activities and attacks continue to be on the rise around the country, Kansas authorities are reporting that a historic statue of abolitionist John Brown was defaced with Nazi symbols.

—Walking out for Safety: After being shot at for refusing a man’s advances this teen is fighting for change—

According to the Kansas City Star, local historian Fred Whitehead, was visiting the John Brown Memorial near the Quindaro Townsite ruins of Kansas City, when he saw that the statue had been vandalized with swastikas drawn on with black marker on Brown’s forehead and face. The word “Satan” was also scribbled in black marker on his beard.

–Kim Kardashian pimps Black culture and fails Black women with new beauty line–

“It was a sickening sight,” said Whitehead. “There are racists and Nazis still around. It suggests that John Brown provokes a visceral reaction in these people. ”

At the bottom of the statue the words which read: “Erected to the memory of John Brown by a grateful people” had the “people” had crossed out and replaced with the n-word.

–Kamala Harris on DACA: ‘There is clear bipartisan support to protect Dreamers, but White House stands in the way’–

According to Patrick Sumner, who studied John Brown and the Underground Railroad for his master’s degree at the University of Kansas, said that locals gave their last dime to sponsor and pay for the statue. It was made of Italian marble and cost $5,000.

–Walking out for Chicago: “I witness the cycle of lives taken by gun violence and I will not back down”–

“It’s a very important statue which was put together by the people of Quindaro,” Sumner told the Kansas City Star. “It should be recognized and respected instead of defaced.”

Quindaro was a stop on the Underground Railroad, providing a safe haven for escaped slave.