The superstar will be honored for her contributions to fashion, entrepreneurship, technology and sustainability.

Solange Knowles is already beloved for her magical music, but the Grammy winner is about to be recognized for another part of her #blackgirlmagic.

The singer is set to be honored at The New School’s 70th annual Parsons Benefit, to be held at Pier Sixty in New York City on May 21.

The singer, songwriter, and super woke icon will be honored for her contributions to fashion, entrepreneurship, technology and sustainability along with Gucci president-CEO Marco Bizzarri and Farfetch founder-CEO Jose Neves.

Last year, Rihanna was celebrated for her continued commitment to educating and empowering women at the same event.

The annual event is hosted by the infamous art and design school and The New School’s College of Performing Arts to help raise money for student scholarships.

Parsons School of Design shared the good news on social media. “thenewschoolSolange.

Marco Bizzarri, CEO of Gucci. José Neves, CEO and Founder of Farfetch. It is our great pleasure to honor these pioneers of fashion, entrepreneurship, technology, sustainability, and entertainment at the 70th Annual #ParsonsBenefit​ on May 21st.”

Solange has always marched to the beat of her own drum, especially when it comes to her personal style. After relocating to New Orleans, she has made a habit of showing off her chic, street style and never goes with the expected fashion choices. She has a penchant for prints, bold colors, and dramatic shapes to carve out her own signature style that’s clearly the envy of the fashion world.

Although we’re sure she’s appreciative of the honor, Solange recently revealed she’s not a big fan of award shows and said that trophies aren’t a good measure of success.

“I would like to see more diversity in all institutions, and I don’t just mean in music and art and fashion. I would like to see more people who look like me making decisions,” Solange told Billboard. “But I certainly don’t subscribe to [awards] as the only way, best way or most important way to celebrate work. Through Saint Heron, we hope to uplift and empower and tell our story and celebrate each other every day. I am certainly not going to wait for anyone else to tell us that we’re worthy of that.”